Correctionville City Council Minutes — July 12, 2021

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting

July 12, 2021

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on July 12, 2021, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson, Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan and Dan Volkert. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the June 14, 2021 regular meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Keith Byers expressed his opinion regarding sidewalk project area. Byers would like to see sidewalks around the pool and school areas where there is a higher number of children using them. Kathleen Hoffman introduced herself to the council. She complimented the council regarding the cleanup of some of the nuisance properties. Hoffman expressed concerns regarding truck traffic on main street and lack of downtown parking.

NEW BUSINESS:

No deputy present.

No maintenance report.

Fire and rescue report: Councilman Petty reviewed report. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Volkert to approve Resolution 2021-31 approving the appointment of Ashley Hanson as EMS Director for the Correctionville Fire and Rescue to fill the vacancy until regular election of officers in November. Roll Call. Passed 5/0. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Sanderson approving letter of support from the city for a grant application. Passed 5/0.

Dave Christensen reviewed nuisance list. Sidewalk project was discussed. Sanderson suggested that there be two more sidewalk projects for all properties that currently do not have any sidewalks. One project for all properties with east/west street frontage another for all north/south street frontage. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan all properties with east/west street frontage construct sidewalks by July 1, 2022. If sidewalks are not completed by July 1, 2022, the city will hire contractor to construct sidewalks at the homeowner’s cost. July 1, 2022 will begin the north/south phase to be completed by July 1, 2023. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Petty approving the acquisition and moving of the railroad depot building from 115 5th Street to the property south of the fire station on Birch Street. Passed 5/0. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert approving letter of support from the city for a grant application. Passed 5/0.

David Gleiser, Woodbury County director of community economic development, spoke to the council about the planning and use of recently acquired property by the city. Council would like to move forward with development grants for this area.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to close meeting at 8:09 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the sale of city owned property located at 511 8th Street, E70’ of Lots 15 and 16 in Block 13, the Railroad Addition to Correctionville in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa. One bid was opened. With no written or oral comments motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to close the public hearing and go back into regular session at 8:11 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Sanderson adopting Resolution 2021-32 accepting bid from Rob Hullinger in the amount of $5000 for 511 8th Street, E70’ of Lots 15 and 16 in Block 13, the Railroad Addition to Correctionville in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa and direct mayor and clerk to execute deed when contract is fulfilled. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to close meeting at 8:13 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the sale of city owned property portions of parcels 894234476023 and 894234476002, legal description subject to survey. One bid was opened. There was some discussion with the bidder. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Kostan to close public hearing and go back into regular session at 8:18 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Volkert adopting Resolution 2021-33 accepting offer from Pinnacle Performance LLC in the amount of $22,000 for city owned property, portions of parcels 894234476023 and 894234476002, legal description subject to survey and direct mayor and clerk to execute deed. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Drainage at Driftwood Street & Sioux Ave. Council discussed options for drainage.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Sanderson adopting Resolution 2021-34 increasing the current wages as follows: Randy Wright and April Putzier increase of $1.00 per hour, the two other full-time employees, library personnel and one part-time maintenance assistant increase of 2% all increases are effective the first payroll in July 2021. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to go into closed session according to IA Code 21.5(j) at 8:43 p.m. Passed 5/0. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to resume regular session at 9:01 p.m. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 9:15 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMEN, Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

June 2021

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$97,850.40 $22,328.74

Road Use Tax

$10,876.98 $10,673.05

Employee Benefits

$1,042.61

Emergency

$92.44

LOST

$9,953.67

TIF

$14.79

Welsch

$161,085.00 $4,605.43

Copeland Fund

$2.12

Library Memorial

$235.67

Cemetery Maint.

$5.71

Debt Service

$1,284.04

Sewer Force Main

$42.15 $1,209.31

Water Fund

$11,459.22 $10,607.88

Sewer Fund

$8,031.69 $14,485.28

Totals

$289,345.44 $76,540.74

Vendor/Description Amount

IPERS IPERS $2,034.42

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY Federal $4,091.41

IOWA DEPT. OF REVENUE Withholding $1,652.00

FNB Postage $13.60

IOWA DEPT OF REVENUE Sales tax $874.00

IOWA DEPT OF REVENUE WET tax $1,457.00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL RAILROAD Land purchase $500.00

THOMPSON LAW OFFICE TRUST Land purchase $150,000.00

JENSEN COATING LLC Fire station painting $5,050.00

USPS Postage $138.60

MARGARET PUTZIER Deposit refund $79.52

ICAP Liability $26,124.00

THE HOFFMAN AGENCY Liability Ins. $750.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE Health Ins. $5,785.02

SAM’S CLUB Concessions $278.54

MIDAMERICAN Electric $3,520.86

THOMPSON LAW OFFICE TRUST Land closing costs $938.60

ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERVICES Nuisance inspection $491.40

AT&T MOBILITY Phone $89.86

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. Posts $275.88

CALEB BURNS Reimb guard suit $50.00

COLE THOMAS Reimb guard suit $50.00

CORNER HARDWARE Supplies $40.16

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER Supplies $101.83

ECONO SIGNS LLC No parking signs $100.17

FELD FIRE Parts $1,185.00

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Water testing $67.75

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY Copier $82.02

HAWKINS INC. Chemicals $1,864.00

IOWA DNR Water permit $95.61

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Supplies $664.84

KAYLEE UTESCH Reimb. guard suit $50.00

LONGLINES Phone $418.50

MCKESSON MEDICAL Ambulance supplies $946.23

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY Video system repair $311.69

MILLS PHARMACY Supplies $80.00

NEW COOPERATIVE, INC. Fuel $1,334.72

OFFICE ELEMENTS Folders $7.99

PCC Amb billing $194.10

SANITARY SERVICES Garbage $14,161.80

SCHWAN’S HOME SERVICE Concessions $926.71

MOVILLE RECORD publishing $428.79

THE STIRRING @ 403 Tax Rebate #1 $300.42

VISA Supplies $467.33

WOODBURY COUNTY EMS Ambulance Assist $800.00

ELEGANT LAWN & LANDSCAPE Cemetery mowing $3,333.33

OFFICE ELEMENTS Toner $231.31

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. Chainsaw $588.59

$233,027.60

