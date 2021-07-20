Woodbury County Fair Book Correction

The Ag Auditorium Food Contests found on pages 46-48 in the fair book have been published incorrectly. Please see below for the corrected Food Contest information, or call Sandi Holst at 712-876-2800 Ag Building Auditorium Contests

Superintendent:

Sandi Holst 876-2800

*THURSDAY, August 5, 2021

Entrants must purchase a season ticket or youth exhibitor ticket to enter these contests. Ticket must be shown at entry time. Premium money will be available in the Antique Department after 1p.m. on Friday of the fair. Premium money will not be mailed. Premium money not claimed during the fair will be forfeited. Ribbons and exhibits will be released at 4:00 p.m. Sunday of the fair, after 6:00 p.m., contact the fair office for exhibit release. Not responsible for exhibits left after 5 p.m. on Monday following the fair.

Kids’ Ugly Cake Contest

Entries received from 9-9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Please use the East door of the Auditorium.

There will be three classes:

Children ages 1-5

50110.Children ages 6-10

50112.Children ages 11-18

Contestants may watch the judging in progress, judge’s comments will be made and ribbons awarded the day of the show. Exhibits and ribbons will be on display in the Foods Department for the rest of the Woodbury County Fair. Premium can be collected after 1:00 p.m., Friday in the Antique Department in the Open Class building.

Kids Critter Cupcakes

Entries received from 9-9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Please use the East door of the Auditorium.

There will be three classes:

Children ages 2-5 Children ages 6-10 Children ages 11-18

Please list your age on the entry tag. The cupcakes can be purchased. Decorate your cupcakes to look like critter faces. They can be different critters within a theme. You can use anything edible for decorating. Please present four cupcakes on a white plate measuring no more than 10”. Entries will be judged on Workmanship (50%), Appropriateness to class (25%) and Utilization of Edible Food (25%).

Contestants may watch the judging in progress, judge’s comments will be made and ribbons awarded the day of the show. Exhibits and ribbons will be on display in the Foods Department for the rest of the Woodbury County Fair. Premium can be collected after 1:00 p.m., Friday in the Antique Department in the Open Class building.

Your Favorite No Bake Cookie

Entries received at the East door of the Ag. Building Auditorium. from 9-9:30a.m. with recipes. Please enter 4 cookies from your recipe. Please have them on a disposable plate. Judging will be on appearance, consistency and taste.

There will be three classes:

50104 Children ages 2-5

50105 Children ages 6-10

50106 Children ages 11-18

Contestants may watch the judging in progress, judge’s comments will be made and ribbons awarded the day of the show. Exhibits and ribbons will be on display in the Foods Department for the rest of the Woodbury County Fair. Premium can be collected after 1:00 p.m., Friday in the Antique Department in the Open Class building.

*SATURDAY, August 7, 2021

Celebration of Tables

Entries may be brought to the auditorium through the West door from 10:00-10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Exhibitors should stop at the Woodbury County Fair office to pick up a loading pass. No vehicles are allowed on the grounds after 10:30 a.m. From 10-10:30 you may set your tables up for judging.

Exhibitors are responsible for bringing their own:

Card Table

Table covering

Table Setting for two

Themed Menu with 1 recipe to go with the theme

Any Centerpiece

No silverware required.

Tables will be judged on how well it represents the theme they are trying to portray. It can be any celebration you elect to convey.

Two Classes:

40901 Students in 1st-12th grades

Anyone out of high school

Celebration of Tables will be judged the day of the show, ribbons will be awarded day of the show and Premium can be collected Sunday in the Antique Department in the Open Class building.

Exhibits must be removed from the building between 1:00-1:30pm

Cake Mix Creations

Entries will be received at the Ag Building Auditorium, East Door from 10:00-10:30a.m. on Saturday. Entries start with a contestant’s choice of a cake mix. Recipe must be included with your entry. You can enter one per class but you may have an entry in each class.

Adults:

50107 Quick Bread or Rolls

50108 Cookies

50109 Desserts

Children ages 5-17:

50116 Any Cake Mix Creation

Exhibits and ribbons will be on display in the Foods Department for the rest of the Woodbury County Fair. Premium can be collected Sunday in the Antique Department in the Open Class building.

Baked Goods with Honey

Please include your recipe which must utilize honey.

Entries will be received at the Ag Building Auditorium, East Door from 10:00-10:30a.m. on Saturday. Judging will be in two categories.

50118 Students 1st-12th grades

50119 Adults

Exhibits and ribbons will be on display in the Foods Department for the rest of the Woodbury County Fair. Premium can be collected Sunday in the Antique Department in the Open Class building.

Globe Trotting Contest

Entries will be received at the East Door of the Ag Building Auditorium from 10:00-10:30 a. m. on Saturday. Enter your family’s favorite dessert celebrating a specific culture or specialty dessert that represents your heritage. Feel free to include the significance of your dessert. Please bring a copy of the recipe for judging. Please bring enough dessert to serve at least 6 people. You may be creative with your presentation. Judging will be 90% recipe, appearance and taste and 10% presentation.

Entries will be displayed in the food department after judging. Premium can be collected on Sunday in the Antique Department in the Open Class building.

51003 Students in Grades 4th-12th

51004 Adults

Iowa Pop Corn Creations

Entries need to be brought to the East Door of the Ag Building Auditorium from 10:00-10:30a.m. on Saturday. The entries will be judged on taste and originality. Recipes must be included. Please be aware of the summer humidity and how this may affect the popcorn so please try and keep it fresh, not tough. Entries will be displayed in the food department after judging. Premium can be collected on Sunday in the Antique Department in the Open Class building.

51501 Students in Grades 1st-12th. Edible Popcorn Creation

51502 Adults, Edible Popcorn Creation