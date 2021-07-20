Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — July 12, 2021

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

July 12, 2021

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 8:30 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Collins, and Pratt. Herbold absent.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve the June minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $165,515.08 from the general fund, $554,008.52 from the schoolhouse funds, $1,336.64 from lunch, $19,544.08 from the Kingsley activity fund and $699.09 from Pierson Activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Discussed year-to-date revenue and expenses. The FY2021 year-end process has started and completion of the State reporting. Nolte, Cornman & Johnson will audit FY2021 activity in late September. School Board elections are November 2, 2021. There are two open seats on the board. The first day to file nominations papers will be August 23, 2021. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS

Supt. Bailey

• Mr. Bailey discussed items purchased or allocated with ESSER funds. Mr. Bailey discussed the Gymnasium Project and a breakdown of costs. The gym flooring is on hold since the contractor is having an issue with getting products. As the second week being a shared superintendent, things are going well. Due to a rule enacted by the IGHSAU and the IHSAA, the Last week in July is considered “Family” Week. July 25-July 31. There is to be no school sponsored activities taking place. With the exception of Baseball this year as that is the week of the state baseball tournament. We will also close down the weight room so we can wax the athletic hallway. Two requests were received from non-certified staff regarding wages.

8. NEW BUSINESS

• Wrestling Sharing:

Remsen St. Mary’s approved sharing with Kingsley-Pierson School. River Valley approved sharing with Kingsley-Pierson School. Motion by Haggin to approve the sharing agreement with Remsen St. Mary’s, seconded by Collins. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Contract Recommendations:

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve Mckenna Moritz as the Elementary Special Education position pending full certification. Mckenna has agreed to join us at semester after she graduates. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the transfer of Nancy Ruhland to the Elementary Special Education position until Mckenna Moritz is available. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Kim Schroeder to a full time teacher contract. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve a short term contract for Marv Castle as the Middle School Language Arts teacher. Brittany Hansen will be the long term substitute for the Middle School Language Arts. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Lee Phelan as Assistant Football Coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Curtis Lilly as a Volunteer Assistant Football Coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Level I Appointments:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Scott Bailey, Rob Wiese, Adam Brand and Heather Loreth as Level I investigators. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Propane Bids:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve First Coop for a Propane Bid for the 2021-2022 School year at $1.20 per gallon. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Facility Projects:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve $32,691 for the new door project with Burke Engineering, Klemmensen Welding and a local body shop. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve $21,250 for new windows with Shane’s Glass. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve $14,914.83 for a gravel parking lot north of the Kingsley school with Bohle Construction. All voted aye, motion carried.

• FFA National Convention Request:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Nolte, Corman & Johnson for the school’s auditor for FY22 – FY24. All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2021-2022 School Fees:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve FFA students to attend the National Convention October 27 – October 31, 2021 in Indianapolis. All voted aye, motion carried.

• BVU Strategic Partnership:

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the Strategic Partnership between Kingsley Pierson School and Buena Vista University. Through this partnership, all employees of our organization, full time and part time, are eligible for BVU partnership grants. In addition, a spouse or domestic partner and legal dependents (to age 26) of full time employees are eligible. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Adult Hot Lunch Prices 2021-2022:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the 2021-2022 Adult Hot Lunch Price at $3.95 per meal. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Designate banks and official depositories for 2021-2022:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve MidStates Bank $9,000,000, United Bank of Iowa $500,000 and ISJIT $1,000,000 as the designated banks and official depositories for the 2021-2022 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Appoint School Attorney for 2021-2022:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to appoint Kristy Latta with the Ahlers Law Firm as the school attorney for the 2021-2022 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Add Official Check Signer on Accounts for 2021-2022:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve adding Adam Brand to the Activity fund accounts as a check signer. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser Requests: None at this time.

• Other Business:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to accept the donations for a flag for the new gym. There were two tiers of sponsorships, a Gold or Silver sponsorship. To date, President Bubke has raised $7,800 in donations. All voted aye, motion carried.

9. ADJOURNMENT

• At 9:37 p.m., a motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

