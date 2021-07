Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — July 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School

JULY 2021 BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

ADA SPORTS, BADMINTON & TENNIS PE Supplies 393.00

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 62.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES

gallons of paint 3,159.10

Calculators, Putty, & Calculus Books

Biographies

PE Supplies

SPED supplies

PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES

Gloves – Lab safety

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 1,486.17

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. PRINTER SERVICE CALL 1,983.82

CHEMSEARCH COOLING TOWER SUPPLIES 1,492.70

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 465.07

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 587.17

COLLEGE BOARD MWRO USED AP EXAMINATIONS 1,032.00

CONSTRUCTIVE PLAYTHINGS PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 103.49

CULLIGAN WATER SOFTENER REPAIR 50.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, STATE OF IOWA VEHICLE INSPECTIONS 900.00

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION, INC. SHREDDING 90.00

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS PAD HOLDER AND PADS 48.44

FELD FIRE QUARTERLY SECURITY MONITORING 90.00

HAKA GAS 1,354.23

HEALY WELDING PATCH PLATE FOR MOWER 20.00

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER BUS INSPECTIONS 761.95

INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE PCOR FEE 178.22

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL

BOARDS POLICIES REFERENCE SUBSCRIPTION 775.00

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 10,877.68

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION SERVICE 21-22 SUBSCRIPTION 972.80

IOWA TESTING PROGRAM IOWA ASSESSMENT 1,346.00

JENSEN SPRINKLER sprinkler work 486.13

JESSEN, BRANDI MILEAGE 287.73

CELL PHONE REIMBURSE

JPR DELIVERIES floor refinishing 7,775.00

KING, REINSCH, PROSSER & CO AUDITING SERVICES 192.50

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Supplies for music class 1,500.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 14,248.04

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 386.33

MTC MECHANICAL, INC.

circuit board 4,605.00

plastic covers for cooling tower

MYSTERY SCIENCE INC. Mystery science subscription 1,249.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 140.00

DOT PHYSICAL REIMBURSE

NORTHWEST AEA 12 REGISTRATION APL TRAINING 1,750.00

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS, INC. premergent fertilizer 1,126.44

OFFICE ELEMENTS sped dividers 1,396.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACK-GROUND CHECK 40.50

PERFECTION LEARNING CORP. 2021-2022 IASL Award Books 323.24

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 108.00

QUILL CORPORATION PILOT GEL PENS 15.18

RETROFIT COMPANIES, THE RECYCLING 215.20

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 201.02

SCHOOLKIDZ, INC. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SUPPLY KITS 483.67

SEAT SACK Seat Sacks 298.50

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON COMM SCHOOL SPED BILLING 1,277.04

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

TEACHER DIRECT

School supplies 304.76

Comprehension Books

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 1,383.62

TYPING AGENT Typing Agent Renewal 1,261.00

US BANK DONUTS FOR STAFF LAST DAY 15,295.84

US BANK hand towels

STATE TRACK MEALS & GAS Materials for yard shed

Field trip admission

buying lunch for sped trip adults

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 92.22

VERIZON HOT SPOTS FOR DISTANCE LEARNING.. 240.06

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE COLLEGE CLASSES.. 4,875.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 1,191.26

ZANER-BLOSER PUBLISHERS cursive books 1,522.62

ZANER-BLOSER PUBLISHERS WORKBOOK

ZIMCO SUPPLY pallet of chalk for baseball and softball 476.00

Fund Total: 93,075.74

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES BAG SEALER & TAPE 74.08

HOBART SALES & SERVICE SUMMER KITCHEN MAINTENANCE BOTH BUILDINGS 738.00

US BANK CONFERENCE REGISTRATION, SNEEZE GUARD, KITCHEN SUPPLIES 921.08

Fund Total: 1,733.16

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP. HELMET RECONDITIONING 3,007.50

ANDERSON, JAYHSEY JUNE SOFTBALL/BASEBALL GATE WORKER 175.00

CASE, TREVOR OFFICIAL 130.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP-CONCESSIONS 170.75

CHRISTENSEN, DELBERT OFFICIAL 115.00

CNOS SPORTS MEDICINE ATHLETIC TRAINER 2,750.00

COWLEY, JASON OFFICIAL 115.00

FRY, MIKE OFFICIAL 115.00

GACKE, JEFF OFFICIAL 180.00

GURNEY, TYLER OFFICIAL 115.00

HAKA LLC PROPANE – CONCESSIONS 44.80

HAUGE, STEVEN OFFICIAL 115.00

HY-VEE CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES 217.60

JOHNSON, JOEL OFFICIAL 115.00

LEMARS COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 90.00

LUBBERS, CALEB OFFICIAL 115.00

MCGREGOR, KEVIN OFFICIAL 115.00

MCPIKE, MILT OFFICIAL 115.00

MESZ, JOLEE JUNE SOFTBALL/BASEBALL GATE WORKER 175.00

MISSOURI VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DISTRICT DUES 200.00

OLMSTEAD, KENNIDY JUNE SOFTBALL/BASEBALL GATE WORKER 105.00

PETERSON, ELLA JUNE SOFTBALL/BASEBALL GATE WORKER 140.00

POSTON, DAN OFFICIAL 115.00

RAYNOR, MIKE OFFICIAL.115.00

SHEA, MARK OFFICIAL 245.00

SPORTSTAR ATHLETICS FOOTBALL HELMET STRAPS 385.00

THOMPSON, GRANT OFFICIAL 180.00

TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES 87.07

US BANK SOFTBALL SAFETY EQUIPMENT, TRACK SUPPLIES, FFA LODGING, BAND AWARDS,NHS HONOR CORDS, TRAVEL MEALS, CONCESSIONS, SUPPLIES, BASEBALL SUPPLIES, CLASS NIGHT AND GRADUATION SUPPLIES 11,307.55

WAGNER, COLE JUNE SOFTBALL/BASEBALL GATE WORKER 35.00

WEST SIOUX SCHOOLS ENTRY FEE 90.00

WISNIESKI, STAN OFFICIALS SCHEDULING 100.00

XENITH LLC FOOTBALL EQUIPMENT 3,122.55

Fund Total: 24,202.82

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORK COMP

INSTALLMENT 20,000.00

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK FIX PREMIUM 26,410.75

Fund Total: 46,410.75

DEBT SERVICES FUND

KUBOTA SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

MERCEDES-BENZ FINANCIAL SVCS BUS LEASE 64,510.20

PIPER SANDLER DISSEMINATION AGENT SERVICES 2,200.00

Fund Total: 67,371.93

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

US BANK BELL SUPPLIES 1,243.40

Fund Total: 1,243.40

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BOOK SYSTEMS ATRIUM-LIBRARY SOFTWARE 1,095.00

FRONTLINE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, LLC FRONTLINE CENTRAL AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT 9,981.94

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Chromebooks for Carts 27,375.00

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC. ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE 7,195.00

Fund Total: 45,646.94

