Pierson City Council Minutes — July 14, 2021

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, July 14

The Pierson city council met in regular session on Wednesday, July 14th 2021. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. All council were in attendance.

Motion by Bubke to approve the consent agenda with the exception of the building permit, seconded by McQueen; all vote aye; motion carried. Items on the consent agenda: minutes from June, claims and disbursements thru July 14 and June financial statements.

Chad Kehrt from V&K updated the council on the 4th St project. The new start date is July 19 with a completion date of Sept 23.

The sheriff report was given. They provided over 19 hours of service and provided 3 calls for service.

Council discussed the event sign. Motion by Sistrunk to hire out the concrete and electrical portion of the sign and council will get the sign installed. Motion was seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to approve

RESOLUTION 2021-9

A RESOLUTION REQUESTING FUNDING FROM THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN.

All voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by McQueen to approve

RESOLUTION 2021-10

A RESOLUTION WRITING OFF BAD DEBT FOR UNCOLLECTABLE UTILITY BILLS.

All voted aye; motion carried.

Discussion was held on Fiscal Year wages. Motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to approve the budgeted amount of 3% for each employee as stated on

RESOLUTION 2021-11

SETTING THE COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022

All voted aye; motion carried.

Discussion was held on vacating the alley on the 600 block of 3rd St. The adjacent property owner has requested the vacating due to drainage issues with her property. Council reviewed maps of the area and a concern of adjacent property owners having access to their property. Motion by Sistrunk seconded by Krier to publish notice and set a public hearing for August 11th at 7PM. A new building permit will be presented at that time for a fence on the adjoining property.

Clerk presented quotes for radar speed signs. Council had questions regarding where the signs could be placed and options. Clerk will research and present at the August meeting.

The propane contract was discussed. Motion by Krier to summer fill tanks and contract out 3700 gallons minus the summer fill gallons. Motion was seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; motion carried.

Clerk presented end of year utility profit/loss statement. Council agreed to raise water rates $1.50 and sewer rates $1 to avoid negative balances. City attorney Thompson will prepare an ordinance amendment for the August meeting.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Krier to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Amazon folders/supplies $122.89

Badger Meter cell fee $172.66

Clark’s Hardware supplies $29.37

Foundation Analytical testing $399.25

Iowa Dept. of Revenue WET $866.00

Iowa Dept. of Revenue Sales Tax $75.00

Iowa DNR fees $42.85

IPERS pension $861.43

Menards supplies $49.77

MidAmerican electric $1,359.96

New Coop fuel $273.40

PCC billing $719.92

Postmaster postage $18.95

REC electric $26.68

SIMPCO dues $344.60

Staples paper, toner, supplies $263.32

The Record publishing $67.65

United States Treasury withholding $1,221.85

Veenstra and Kimm prof fee $302.82

Verizon phone $113.60

Wellmark insurance $2,586.36

Woodbury Co. Recorder recording fee $52.00

Iowa League of Cities dues $410.00

