Page 11 — Woodbury County Fair Schedule By Editor | July 21, 2021 | 0 The Woodbury County Fair looked a little different in the 1950's, as in this photo from Robert Nielsen. But the fair rolls on, with the 92nd fair taking place August 4-8, 2021. Full schedule on page 11 of today's Record.