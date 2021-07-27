Correctionville Notice of Intent for Release of Funds

City of Correctionville

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Date of Publication: 7/29/2021

City of Correctionville, IA

312 Driftwood St.

Correctionville, IA 51016

712-372-4791

On or after Monday August 3, 2021 the City of Correctionville will submit a request to the State of Iowa, Iowa Economic Development Authority for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title 1 of the HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ACT OF 1974 as amended (P.L. 97-35), to undertake the following project:

Project Title: Correctionville Exterior Home Repair

Purpose: Housing Sustainability and Preservation

Location: City of Correctionville city limits

Estimated Cost: 169,400

The activities proposed have been reviewed pursuant to HUD regulations and the following determination with respect to the project has been made: categorically subject to 58.5 authorities per 24 CFR 58.35(a)(1). An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at Correctionville City Hall, 312 Driftwood St. Correctionville, IA 51016 or at SIMPCO 1122 Pierce St. Sioux City, IA 51105 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M to 4:30 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the to the City of Correctionville 312 Driftwood St. Correctionville, IA 51016. All comments received by Monday August 2, 2021 will be considered by the City of Correctionville prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The City of Correctionville, IA certifies to the Iowa Economic Development Authority that Nathan Heilman in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Iowa Economic Development Authority approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Correctionville, IA to use HUD program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Iowa Economic Development Authority will accept objections to its release of funds and the RE’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Correctionville; (b) the City of Correctionville has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Iowa Economic Development Authority; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Iowa Economic Development Authority at 1963 Bell Avenue, Ste. 200, Des Moines, IA 50315. Potential objectors should contact the Iowa Economic Development Authority to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 29, 2021