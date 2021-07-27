Cushing City Council — July 6, 2021

Cushing City Council Minutes

July 6, 2021

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten

Also present: Gary Merkel, Sgt Tadlock

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by VanHouten to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) June 1, 2021 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 5/0.

Claims

ACCO Liquid Chlorine 181.90

AT&T Firemen Cell 63.19

Bainbridge Construction Lift station Pay Request #1 2386.70

Builders Sharpening Sweeper Rental 425.00

Colton Porter 3 of 3 mowing payments 1100.00

Dean Venteicher Skid Loader Grapple 1650.00

EGR Insurance 2021 Insurance Fees 21107.00

Emergency Medical Supplies Ambulance Supplies 259.14

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 504.25

Gary Merkel Mileage 30.24

Gill Hauling Dumpster/cleanup fees 512.00

Nicole Huisinga Mileage 96.12

Iowa DNR Water Use Fee 25.07

Iowa League of Cities Membership Dues 347.00

ISG Operator Services 533.68

JP Cooke Dog Tags 61.50

Joy Auto City Parts 40.56

MCI Telephone 31.55

Mid-American Electricity 1026.95

Municipal Supply Water Meter Parts 63.44

NW REC Standpipe Electricity 129.33

O’Halloran Fire Dept. Parts 185.92

One Office City/Shed Supplies 257.12

Petersen Oil City Fuel 786.13

Quality Pump and Control Lift station Service 460.00

Robert Mohr Spring 2021 Spraying 325.00

The Record Publishing 193.47

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 58.32

Sioux Valley Automotive Mower/City Truck 143.33

Stevenson Hardware City Supplies/Keys 36.62

Terry Clarkson Excavating 2 Burials 1200.00

USPS Stamps 220.00

Woodbury Co. EMS Paramedic Assist 200.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 4995.85

Library 1600.09

Road Use 2014.79

Water Fund 4680.35

Sewer Fund 2088.00

Solid Waste Fund 1878.00

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 17,257.08

Sheriff’s Report. Report stated that Cushing had 1 call last month.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed lift station annual service. Fencing is needed around area, until the new lift station is completed.

E911/Landfill Board. Report given

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by Tyler to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

General Business

• ISG. Tom Grafft called in to meeting and gave an update on Lift Station project.

• Sewer Fees. Council reviewed the pro-forma from city financial advisors. Motion made by VanHouten to move forward with raising sewer fees to $35 per month. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion carried 5/0. Clerk will get an ordinance ready for next meeting.

Resolutions

Resolution 2021:16: Motion by Joy to approve resolution to close streets for Life Rolls On truck show on September 11, 2021, seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by VanHouten to adjourn at 7:25 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 29, 2021