Dennis “Mr. K” Kvidera

Dennis P. Kvidera (“Mr. K”) 85 of Sioux City, Iowa, entered into rest on Monday, June 28, 2021 at a local hospital.

A Celebration of Life was held from 1-4 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, with Military honors at 2 p.m. on Friday with the United States Air Force.

Dennis was born Monday, November 4, 1935 in Anthon, Iowa, the son of John and Loretta Kvidera. Dennis married Mavis Holder on January 27, 1973 in Sioux City.

Dennis served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1959. After being discharged from the military, he was employed as a restaurant supply salesperson. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church for 48 years.

Dennis loved his family, especially his daughter and grandson. He was an avid bowler and golfer.

He is survived by his wife, Mavis; a brother, Vince; a sister, Anna Dunn; a daughter, Laura Walding; a grandson, Shawn Kvidera; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Cyril, Joseph, Fred and Bernard; and a sister, Catherine.

The family of Mr. K wishes to expresses their gratitude for your kind thoughts and prayers.