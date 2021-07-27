Fred Ardell Heath

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Fred Heath of Hot Springs, South Dakota, born in Correctionville, Iowa, who passed away on July 16, 2021, at the age of 82, preceded in death by parents Gerald and Alice Marine Heath, and brother Richard Heath.

Graveside services will be held at Good Hope Cemetery in Correctionville, Iowa on Saturday, July 31st at 1:00 pm. A luncheon will be held immediately following at Driftwood Pizza in Correctionville. Please join us as we celebrate Fred’s life.

Memorials may be directed to the Veterans Medical Center in Hot Springs, South Dakota, or the charity of your choice.

Fred is survived by sister-in-law Rose Heath, nephew and nieces Ted (Susan) Heath, Kim (Donald) Becher, and Faye (Rusty) Huster, and Scott, Timothy, Mathew, Carrie, and Jackie Smith, as well as many great-nephews and nieces. He is also survived by good friends Martha Paxton and Kristina, Ray, and Amber Hulse who considered Fred family.

Fred grew up in Correctionville, Iowa. He joined the U.S. Army where they sent him to carpenter school and he graduated first in his class. He served in St. Louis and worked at McDonald Douglas. After the army, he was a carpenter in the Sioux City, Iowa area.

He moved to Hot Springs, SD in the mid-80s and made that his home. He loved the city, his many friends, watching videos, walking, and telling the history of his family dating back to the Revolutionary War days.