Jessica “Jessi” McLarty

Jessica Ann McLarty, 18, went to be with her Heavenly Father July 14, 2021, at CHI Community Memorial Hospital in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Followers of Christ Church in Woodbine. Brian Burk and Alan Ronk presided over the service.

The musicians were Jane Roden, Ronnie Mann and Jessi’s nieces and nephews. The musical selections were “Humble and Kind”, “Little Birds of Praise Are We”, “No, Never Walk Alone” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” as well as a congregational hymn of “Old, Old Path”.

The pallbearers were Erik BoJack, Marshall Hamblen, Dalton Hamblen, Brady Hamblen, Austin Stirtz and Trace Padberg. Jessi’s final resting place is at the Preparation Cemetery outside of Moorhead, Iowa.

Jessica was born on June 21, 2003, to Gary and Bonni (Droegmiller) McLarty in Sioux City, Iowa. On August 17, 2005, when Jessi was just two years old, she and her sisters, Tasha and Sara, moved to Woodbine to live with Dave and Becky Cohrs and their family. Jessi attended school in Woodbine and completed her formal education this May.

Jessi faithfully attended the Followers of Christ Church and enjoyed the church campgrounds. She loved to visit and had a way of connecting with everyone, young and old.

Jessi loved to ride her bike, swim and go fishing. She enjoyed building with Legos and coloring. Jessi also liked to travel. Her favorite trip was to the Jolly Rogers Pirate Ship, The Calypso, in the Ozarks.

She was a member of the Woodbine Saddle Club. Jessi really didn’t like the word “work” but she truly enjoyed helping. She was a Godsend for many.

Jessi was preceded in death by her mother and her grandparents. She is survived by her parents, Gary McLarty of Sioux City and Dave and Becky Cohrs of Logan, Iowa; siblings, Tasha (Erik) BoJack of Dunlap, Iowa, Sara McLarty of Woodbine, Karla (Dave) Hamblen of Moorhead, Iowa, Shiela Heim (Don Padberg) of Woodbine, Jamie Collins of Glenwood, Iowa, Jared Cohrs (Nikita Frisk) of Moorhead and Andrew (Lauren) Cohrs of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 26 nieces and nephews; very special mentor, Samantha Fitchhorn; and many other relatives, caregivers and friends.