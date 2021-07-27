Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — July 6, 2021

Kingsley City Council

July 6, 2021

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on July 6, 2021. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the June 8, 2021 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Paul Roark addressed the Council concerning blacktop damage on South Main Street. Knife River will be contacted for repairs.

Maintenance report: Water restrictions have helped by saving about 100,000 gallons per day. Well tests were completed, levels are down by about one and one half feet. Pool liner should be completed by Saturday. It takes approximately 18-22 hours to fill and water will help with pressure against the new liner. Water tower work will begin the last week in July and will last about three weeks. Restrictions on watering will be expanded to include no lawn watering.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Acco, reinstall chlorine tank/chemicals 1,953.10

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Agrivision, JD mower 4,500.00

Amazon.com, supplies/books June 881.27

A-Ox, amb oxygen 59.44

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/videos 649.55

Bohle Const., pool fencing/remove Cem. Trees/alleys 937.50

Bound Tree, Amb supplies 771.60

Cardis, pool fence/gate 876.00

Chris Kim, reimb thumb drives 38.50

Clark’s Hardware, supplies 470.61

CNH, parts 38.55

Consumer Reports, 1 yr Lib subscription 27.82

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 192.00

Doug Koch, cleaning June 168.75

Elsmore Swim Shop, lifeguard suits 940.21

First Co-op, chemicals 134.99

FirstNet police phone bills 182.46

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 1,046.00

Frontier, phone bill 138.75

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins June 15.12

Hawkins, water chemicals 2,389.17

Iowa One Call, locates 20.70

Ipers, Ipers 2,971.96

IRS, Fed/Fica 6,976.92

Jacks Uniforms, holsters, handcuffs 143.80

JJSS LLC, jetting lagoon 1,160.00

JoEtte Hiemstra, reimb EMS conference 125.00

Julie Culler, reimb Lib. CD’s/Facebook ads 39.05

Keith Bohle, mileage 57.50

Kingsley-Pierson Little League, donation 4,000.00

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 199.24

Kingsley Vol Amb, June runs 2,100.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising June 760.00

KMK Apparel, police shirts 60.00

Knife River, blacktop S. Main & Bayard 91,398.20

KPTH, advertising May 1,700.00

Lewis Drug, Amb supplies 25.66

MidAmerican, utilities June 5,540.83

Municode, support fee 6/21 to 5/22 225.00

Nexom, diffuser replacement 37,600.00

Ply. Co. Landfill, June tonnage 6,666.90

Reminisce, 2 year Lib subscription 15.00

Rick Bohle, expenses June/mileage/assist police 223.50

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Simpco, dues 7/21-6/22 1,590.45

Standard, POST testing 69.50

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 80.00

T & S Recycling, roll off dumpster (lagoon) 325.00

The Record, publications 448.77

United Healthcare, health ins 4,213.41

Utility Equipment, risers/hydraulic oil 285.95

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 185.40

Westrum, leak detection 900.00

Wex, gas 2,022.30

Wiatel, phone/internet 551.81

Woodbury Co. EMS, paramedic assist 200.00

Zep, air fresheners 90.10

Jacob Hamann, mileage 1,126.59

Colonial Research, lagoon chemicals 2,639.29

Builders Sharpening, mower supplies 14.85

Beelner Service, shelterhouse plumbing 399.02

Rolling Oil, repairs 44.67

Iowa DNR, water supply fee 160.80

Wiatel, pool phone/internet 89.16

Sanitary Services, 2nd qtr garbage as billed 22,919.00

PCC, Ambulance billing 513.65

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 228.06

Total 217,753.82

Library Special Expenses:

Center Point, Large print books 331.77

Cengage Learning, Lib books 105.97

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Feld Fire, bunker gear 1,726.50

F.S. Repair, repair tanker 165.00

Sunnybrook funeral lantern 83.45

Red’s Printing, letters & envelopes 420.06

The Record, publication 25.00

Expenses by Fund: General, 158,824.41; Road Use, 59,414.36; Employee Benefits, 6,704.06; Local Option, 49,664.00; TIF, 38,704.00; Lib Special, 437.74; Fire Dept. Special, 2,420.01; Amb. Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 60,590.00; Water, 9,523.60; Sewer, 73,504.87; Solid Waste, 10,969.20. Total: 470,756.25. Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 49,862.96; Operating Grants, 35,389.27; General, 29,546.92; Transfer In, 89,391.50. Total: 204,190.65.

Treasurer’s report for June was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police report will be distributed later this month.

Fire report: There were five calls in June. Intake at Midway pond has been repaired. Three members have retired, so they are down to twenty nine members. Burning ban will start, county-wide, on August 14. Fire hydrants on the west side of

Main will be exercised soon and others will be oiled.

Members of the Kingsley Ambulance squad were present to inform the Council that they are looking to purchase a new ambulance in May of 2022. Will sell old rig, use long-term reserve cash and Ambulance Special funds will be used to cover the difference. Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, to move forward with the purchase, all voted aye, motion carried.

Pool Report: Pool will be filled this weekend and will open on July 19th, with closing date of August 13th. Purchased pool passes will be good for this year and next year. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

AugustFest schedule was discussed. Main Street will be closed on Friday night for a drive-in movie and also on Saturday for the festivities. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling to approve the routes for the parade, poker run and Fun Run, all voted aye, motion carried. All units of the Shriners will be participating on Saturday.

Water tower colors: Colors will be gold on the top, white stripe with Kingsley in gold and outlined in black, and bottom of tank will be black. Stem will remain white.

Demolition bids were tabled.

Ordinance #287: Second reading for raising second (or third) garbage tote rental fee.

Motion to approve second reading by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

The Legion will be filing a temporary building permit to place an 8’x40’ container behind the office of The Record.

Resolution #2021-11

(Sidewalk contracts).

Contracts were signed by Clark’s Hardware, Plendl Feed, Hometown Pantry and Thompson Law Firm. The costs will be assessed to their taxes with a 5.5% interest on any unpaid balance. First assessment should be March 2022. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling to approve the contracts and tax assessments, all voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution #2021-12 to transfers funds from Road Use and Tax Increment Financing to Debt Service on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

One sealed bid was opened for the Walker mower advertised. Ken Jasperson bid $3,013.00. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, to accept bid. Rolling, Beelner, Bohle and Mathers voted aye, Jasperson abstained. Motion carried.

Wiatel camera quote for the park and recycle dumpster site was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. Initial cost will be $2,250.00 with monthly recurring charges of $89.95.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, for Kingsley Volunteers to move their liquor license to the downtown area for AugustFest. All voted aye, motion carried.

Approval of the Gettin’ Place to close part of West Second Street on July 10.

Resolution 2021-13: Assess delinquent loan to property tax.

Wage Review: Personnel committee will do reviews on employees on July 9. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, to give raises in the one to four percent range depending upon performance. All voted aye, motion carried. Raises will be retroactive to July 1, 2021.

Building permits: Jacob McCullum, deck; Jason Bird, carport (denied); Karl Koelling, garage; Taylor Doeschot, revised permit for house; Kingsley-Pierson School, signage.

Adjourn: Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all ayes, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 29, 2021