Lawton City Council Minutes/Bills — July 14, 2021

Lawton City Council Meeting

July 14, 2021 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30pm on July 14, 2021 at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Jesse Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Otto, Nelsen, and Saunders. Councilmen Baltushis and Heiss were absent. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Marie Farrell, Lori Hummel, Clark Hummel, Ken Eyres, Dennis Reinke, and Deputy Cleveringa from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department.

Agenda: There were no changes to the agenda.

Public Forum: Marie Farrell commented on partnering with Councilmen Saunders and Baltushis on curbing along main part of Cedar St. Asked council to walk the town to find issues that might need attention. Mayor Pedersen agreed to partner with public works to address Cedar St. Dennis Reinke questioned the building permit process and approval process. He expressed concerns about no zoning in town. Marie commented on a previously approved permit and agreed with

Dennis Reinke the process for approving building permits should change. Lori Hummel requested the tree limb across the sidewalk by Veteran’s park be trimmed.

Sheriff’s Report: Deputy Cleveringa gave the June report including patrols totaling 32 hours and 58 minutes, and 8 calls for service. Mayor Pedersen commented that he has not received many issues to report.

Fire Report: There was no fire report presented.

Clerk’s Report: Clerk reported the city will receive $146,043.19 from the American Rescue Plan disbursements, 3 building permits were submitted before the meeting (Rhine-retaining wall, Snyder-shed with concrete pad, Reis-fence around pool), city hall will be closed the 19th through the 22nd for clerk school training in Ames, there were 194 pet tags sold and penalties will be issued for any more tags sold, 3 phone lines were canceled that were no longer needed, attended an informational meeting about adding credit card payments to city hall and online, attended a small city workshop with the IA League of Cities, received notification of a worker’s compensation claim and unemployment claim against the city, and will be working on annual reports that are coming due.

Mayor’s Report: Mayor reported there were many issues with trailers parked on the streets, there was an issue with a possible vicious dog at large, sheriff’s department will be brought in if it happens again, met with Eric Hanson to work on possible building layout, worked with public works to start trimming trees in town, there was an issue with the street sweeper in a resident yard, fireworks time period went well but there were issues with firework trash not cleaned up, specifically a spot on Main St and in W Creek, and met with a couple residents about zoning in town and asked the council to think about future intentions. Further discussion on zoning and building permit processes.

Public Works Report: Saunders asked about Elm St tarring and water issue. PW Director reported a contractor will be here soon to fix and tar the cracks for Elm, and will be formulating a plan for future tarring around the whole town to be included in the budget preparation. Director also reported trimming trees, street sweeper is here and working well after a couple adjustments, weeds in the streets were sprayed, Marie Farrell asked for the Cedar St parking be done again with the sweeper, Stateline came and finished their work on sensaphones and other technology issues, gave an update on the Cedar St curb and gutter fixes and other concrete projects to come.

Attorney’s Report: Attorney informed the council the Chartier/McNaughton case came back from the Iowa Supreme Court and reversed the previous ruling. It is under secondary review.

Consent agenda: Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve the minutes of the June 9, 2021 regular city council meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Otto, second by Saunders to approve July disbursements and June claims for payment and financial reports. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Otto, second by Nelsen to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit reports. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Community Center/City Hall/ Maintenance Building: Mayor presented the most recent floorplan, topography is getting worked on now on the land, and the opportunity to apply for the latest MRHD grant. Explained benefits of having a large capacity building in the community, how it will benefit the fire department and ambulance to have the ambulance moved into the new building, and the need to keep moving forward with the project. Discussion on financing the project, Attorney Metcalf explained a few options to consider. Discussions on splitting the project if necessary. Motion by Otto, second by Nelsen to continue with moving forward with community center, city hall,and maintenance building plans. Motion carried with all voting aye.

The Lawton Exchange Liquor License: Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the liquor license application for The Lawton Exchange effective July 2021 to July 2022. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Special Events Permit: Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the special events permit for the LB FAMILY Group Lawton Fest. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Tree Service: Public works has been trimming trees around town, mayor would like them to continue trimming then contact outside contractors to get large limbs. Motion by Otto, second by Saunders to allow public works to contact outside contractors for tree removal and trimming. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Sidewalk Assessment: Results from the assessment that was done were discussed. Work to continue to take the data to form a plan for sidewalk upgrades and repairs. Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to form a plan to address the sidewalk issues in town. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Tara Way Park Shelter: Fridge in the shelter is no longer working. Decided to not replace at this time. Council requests city staff to look into upgrades that could be done to bathrooms, kitchen, and expanding the shelter.

Closed Session: Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to go into closed session at 7:07 pm to discuss litigation matters-Iowa Code 21.5 (1)(c). Motion carried with all voting aye. At 7:30, motion by Otto, second by Saunders to come out of close session.

Attorney Metcalf addressed the council regarding starting a zoning commission and board of adjustment, and financial options for possible building project. Further discussion on layout of possible building.

With no further business, motion by Otto, second by Saunders to adjourn the meeting at 7:47pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

Lawton Claims & Revenues Report — June 2021

ACCO UNLIMITED CHLORINE $290.80

ACE SIGN DISPLAYS RESET CITY SIGN $95.00

ANALYTICAL & CONSULTING Testing $153.50

BIG IRON AUCTION STREET SWEEPER $1,439.43

BOMGAARS TRIMMER GRS SEED CHAINSAW $1,351.24

BROWN SUPPLY CURB BOX/SADDLE/ROD $ 470.00

CITY OF LAWTON Fire Utilities $40.05

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTR CHILD SUPPORT $692.30

EBAY BACKUP CAMERA SCREEN $34.13

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $3,599.40

FELD FIRE McLeod Fire Tool Handle $84.06

FRANKS’ ASPHALT INC. STREET PATCHES $8,575.00

GILL HAULING, INC. MAY GARBAGE $5,700.95

HACH Wastewater Training – JD $200.00

HAKA FUEL $544.85

HEALY WELDING Box Fab $375.00

I&S GROUP Wastewater treatment improvements $288.00

IOWA DEPT. OF REV – PAYROLL STATE TAXES $1,417.00

IA DOT TRUCK SOAP $89.16

IA LEAGUE OF CITIES LEAGUE OF CITIES DUES $822.00

IDNR WASTEWATER CERTIFICATION $120.00

IMWCA WORK COMP RENEWAL 21-22 $15,068.00

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $21.70

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,935.26

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,180.00

KNOEPFLER CHVY SILV TRUCK PURCHASE $31,750.00

LOVE’S TRAVEL CENTER FUEL $71.40

MCQUEEN’S SOFT WATER WATER $8.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY SHOP A/C $163.98

METCALF LAW OFFICE Legal Services $210.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES $2,642.61

MIDWEST BREATHING ANNUAL AIR TEST $673.69

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES LIGHTS & SUPPLIES FOR TRUCK $565.69

MURPHY TRACTOR WATER PUMP for SWEEPER $488.88

OLD IRON VINYL VINYL DECALS- TRUCK & MOWERS $150.00

REHAB SYSTEMS TELEVISING ON W. MAIN $737.50

RICHARDSON TRUCKING LLC PICKUP/DELIVER SWEEPER $1,200.00

SBW INC. DBA ACE ENGINE Mower parts $22.08

SG CONCRETE CEDAR CURB/GUT & MISC REPAIRS $19,223.00

SIMPCO SIMPCO DUES $556.50

SOOLAND BOBCAT Toolcat Parts $129.94

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY JANITORIAL $39.11

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTO Update to sensaphone system $880.00

STUBBS CONSTR FIX WATER LEAK @ SKYVIEW $350.00

T&A TRUCK WASH FIRE TRUCK WASH $74.90

THE RECORD May Publications $221.45

TOYNE FIRE PUMPER TRUCK FINAL PAYMENT $161,767.00

TREAS ST IA May WET 2021 payment $652.00

US POSTMASTER POST OFFICE BOX RENT $169.55

USABLUEBOOK CHEMICALS for WATER TESTING $136.54

WELLMARK Health Insurance $2,190.12

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE JUNE TELEPHONE & INTERNET $574.89

WIT FIRE TRAINING $1,350.00

Total claims paid by fund: General $53,095.91, Fire $172,633.54, Road Use Tax $31,556.37, Water $10,816.69, Sewer $3,483.15

Total Revenues by fund: General $30,213.83, Fire $0, Road Use Tax $11,804.06, Local Option Sales Tax $10,647.16, Water $14,394.83, Water Deposit $400, Sewer $12,216.86

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 29, 2021