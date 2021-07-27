Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — July 12, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD RETREAT AND REGULAR JULY MEETING

Date: Monday, July 12, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: MVAO High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Dale Wimmer, Laurie Streck, Karen Kennedy, Matt Mead, Jeff Thelander, Rochelle Maynard, Jackie Fonley, and Margaret Buckton (Guest Facilitator from ISFIS)

President Wimmer called the retreat to order at 7:06 PM

Jeremy Schram and Dan Dougherty joined retreat at 7:45 PM

Retreat conversation began with revisiting current MVAO Community School Mission and Vision Statement and discussing potential changes to the current statement to shorten it and focus on: student preparation, parent engagement, unity of communities served, and building staff. The mission and vision statement review will continue at the August 9th regular school board meeting

President Wimmer adjourned the Retreat at 9:08 PM

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 9:15 PM

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – none

III. Consent Agenda: Streck motioned and Mead seconded to approve consent agenda. Motion passed 5-0.

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $263,397.95; Management $24,909.75; PPEL $6,313.88; Debt Service $1000; Activity $18,044.49; Hot Lunch $32,460.87; Infrastructure $105,682.06; Extra & Hourly Pay $114,229.17

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Approval of Annual Reports: Mead motioned and Schram seconded to approve annual reports. Motion approved 5-0.

A. Secretary’s/Treasurer’s Reports for Filing

B. End-of-Year Administrative Budget Reports

1. Activity Accounts

2. School Lunch Program

IV. Opening of New Fiscal Year

A. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer

Tabled until August meeting

B. Designation of School District Depository Banks as per Policy 701.1

Motion by Mead and second by Schram to designate depository banks according to policy 701.1. Motion approved 5-0.

C. Designation of Legal Counsel for District as per Policy 207

Motion by Streck and second by Kennedy to designate the law firm of Franck, Sextro, and Blazek to serve as legal counsel for MVAO Community School during the 2021-2022 school year. Motion approved 5-0.

D. Authorization to Participate in the Free/Reduced Cost National School Lunch/Breakfast Program

Motion by Streck and seconded by Kennedy to participate in the Nation school lunch/breakfast program. Motion approved 5-0.

V. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Kennedy motioned and Streck seconded to approve the hiring of Karly Treiber for a 5th grade teaching position and Kristi Paulsen for a high school language arts teaching position for the 2021-2022 school year. Both positions 1.0 FTE. Motion Approved 5-0.

B. Memorandum of Understanding Agreement with Monona County Fair Board

Motion by Schram, second by Mead to approve MVAO contract related to student participation in 2021 Monona County Fair. Motion Approved 5-0.

C. Beverage Contract

Board discussed progress on approved beverage contract with Coca-Cola and exit options from previous contract with Pepsi-Cola. No official action taken,

President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 10:05 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO JULY 2021 BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

ACADEMIC THERAPY PUBLICATIONS SUPPLIES 844.00

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 69.86

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 138.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 204.38

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 772.95

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD FUEL 1,904.23

CENTURYLINK PHONE 367.00

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 17,772.27

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 9,325.06

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 915.15

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 278.27

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 1,400.00

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 5.03

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 11.38

FLYLEAF PUBLISHING SUPPLIES 4,477.39

GOPHER SPORT SUPPLIES 65.40

GROTH, MARK REIMBURSEMENT 136.00

HAMANN, JULIE REIMBURSEMENT 580.00

HAPARA INC SUPPLIES 4,226.88

HB SERVICES SUPPLIES 225.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 7,435.27

IOWA ASSOC SCHOOL BUSINESS MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 175.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 17.75

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES INSPECTIONS 215.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 808.79

KENDALL HUNT CURRICULUM MATERIALS 8,216.00

KING REINSCH PROSSER & CO LLP AUDIT 200.00

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 255.24

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 7.95

LAB-AIDS SUPPLIES 319.75

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 51.48

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 489.06

MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 603.16

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 228.29

MASTERS, DENISE HOME SCHOOL 882.16

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 94.00

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 454.31

MENARD’S SUPPLIES 34.51

MID AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL SUPPLIES 2,810.69

MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES 763.42

MILLER, DENNIS REIMBURSEMENT 117.70

MORGAN, KERA REIMBURSEMENT 66.24

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 549.89

NASCO SUPPLIES 5.30

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 5,705.37

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 4,142.08

O’HALLORAN SUPPLIES 117.69

OBERG, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 136.00

PAPER CORPORATION, THE SUPPLIES 2,100.80

PORTER, CHARLES REIMBURSEMENT 136.00

PYRAMID EDUCATIONAL CONSULTANTS SUPPLIES 399.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 257.96

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 2,023.70

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICE SERVICES 555.51

REALLY GOOD STUFF SUPPLIES 5.40

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 161.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 167,178.00

RIVERSIDE INSIGHTS SUPPLIES 580.39

SADLER, JILL REIMBURSEMENT 89.70

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 1,088.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 56.08

SMELTZER, BRIAN REIMBURSEMENT 827.52

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 579.16

TK ELEVATOR CORPORATION ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 374.28

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 225.20

WEBER, DENNIS REIMBURSEMENT 132.00

WESTERN IOWA EQUIPMENT SUPPLIES 48.84

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE BUS DRIVER TRAINING 6,620.00

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 491.26

Fund Total: 263,397.95

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY INSURANCE 24,909.75

Fund Total: 24,909.75

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 1,145.51

ROGUE FITNESS SUPPLIES 3,168.37

WILLOW VALE GOLF CLUB RENT 2,000.00

Fund Total: 6,313.88

DEBT SERVICE

PIPER SANDLER & CO. DEBT SERVICE FEES 1,000.00

Fund Total: 1,000.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AHRENHOLTZ, ZACH OFFICIAL 115.00

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 800.27

COWLEY, JASON OFFICIAL 115.00

CYCLONE BASKETBALL REGISTRATION FEE 250.00

DAKOTA TIMING, LLC SUPPLIES 660.00

DECKER SPORTS SUPPLIES 469.00

DOUGHERTY, DANIEL REIMBURSEMENT 171.16

FLOWERS & MORE SUPPLIES 117.75

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSEMENT 463.62

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 480.00

ISDTA REGISTRATION FEE 75.00

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSEMENT 319.85

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSE 99.00

MCCARVILLE, CORY OFFICIAL 115.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION SUPPLIES 584.50

NOEL, JACOB OFFICIAL 115.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 1,294.80

PITT, BARRET OFFICIAL 115.00

SADLER, JILL REIMBURSEMENT 514.42

SAMS CLUB SUPPLIES 1,411.90

TRI-CENTER SHOOTOUT SUPPLIES 75.00

TWITCHELL, JIM OFFICIAL 115.00

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS SUPPLIES 1,145.00

VANDENHULL GRAPHICS SUPPLIES 288.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 8,135.22

Fund Total: 18,044.49

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 33.80

DFA DAIRY BRANDS MILK 2,356.54

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 20,102.90

MARTIN BROS. SUPPLIES 9,917.63

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK SAFETY DEPOSIT BOX 50.00

Fund Total: 32,460.87

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 4,213.00

BOYSEN ELECTRIC REPAIRS 1,003.40

CARDIS MFG. CO. EQUIPMENT 7,966.90

dba MAPLETON ROOTER & PLUMBING SERVICE 549.00

FELD FIRE FIRE SAFETY 2,802.50

FISHER TRACKS INC. SERVICES 51,949.00

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 507.50

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER 1,652.60

HAMMAN CONSTRUCTION SERVICES 4,150.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SERVICES.. 4,750.57

JAY LAN LAWN CARE SERVICES 665.00

Midwest Alarm Company, Sioux City SERVICES 336.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,555.48

PQL SUPPLIES 340.51

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICE SERVICES.. 1,449.60

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 12,950.00

SHOOT-A-WAY EQUIPMENT 7,671.00

VOCABULARY.COM SUPPLIES 1,170.00

Fund Total: 105,682.06

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 29, 2021