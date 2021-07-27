Michael Alan Kranz, 67, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Hillcrest Health Care Services in Hawarden, Iowa.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 28, at 1:00 PM at Kingsley Cemetery in Kingsley, Iowa. Memorials may be given to the family and condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Michael Alan Kranz, son of Russell Kranz and Lola Quade, was born March 26, 1954, at Sioux City, Iowa. Michael grew up in Kingsley, Iowa and graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1972.

Michael lived in few different states around the country before settling in Sioux Center, Iowa where he worked at Link Manufacturing.

Michael loved being in nature. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and playing pool.

Michael is survived by 3 children, Michael Kranz Jr., Christine Kranz, and Jessica Kranz; mother, Lola Quade; 3 siblings, Lynda Olson, Timothy Kranz, and Susan Donelson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Kranz.