Pierson Notice of Public Hearing (August 11, 2021)
City of Pierson
LEGAL NOTICE
The City Council of the City of Pierson shall hold a public hearing on August 11, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Pierson Council Chambers, City Hall, 201 Main St, Pierson, Iowa 51048, to vacate the following described property:
The North/South Alley in Burgess Addition to Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa
Any citizen may submit oral or written statements for or against said vacation. After all statements are received the City Council shall act on the vacation.
Dated this 19th day of July, 2021.
City of Pierson
By: /s/ Doyle Struve
Doyle Struve, Mayor
Attest:
/s/ Jeanette Beekman
Jeanette Beekman, Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 29, 2021