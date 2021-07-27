Pierson Notice of Public Hearing (August 11, 2021)

City of Pierson

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Pierson shall hold a public hearing on August 11, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Pierson Council Chambers, City Hall, 201 Main St, Pierson, Iowa 51048, to vacate the following described property:

The North/South Alley in Burgess Addition to Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa

Any citizen may submit oral or written statements for or against said vacation. After all statements are received the City Council shall act on the vacation.

Dated this 19th day of July, 2021.

City of Pierson

By: /s/ Doyle Struve

Doyle Struve, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Jeanette Beekman

Jeanette Beekman, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 29, 2021