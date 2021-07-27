River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — July 13, 2021

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

07/13/2021 — 6:30 PM

Board Room, Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 am

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

The board was addressed with concerns of the Cushing ball field and the time line of a new field in Washta. The ball committee was not present to give their information to the board.

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented except the monthly financial statement for June 2021, which will not be approved until after the audit in September 2021. Also approving to pay year end invoices thru June 30, 2021.

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of June 14, 2021

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal

2. JH/HS Principal

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Resignations

No resignations.

B. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

C. FFA Request for Out of State Travel

Approve the FFA request to attend the National Convention.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Participation in the Federal School Lunch Program

Approve participation in the Federal Lunch Program

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

E. Pay Rates for FY22

Approve pay rates for FY22 as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

F. Registration and School Lunch Fees

Approve the registration and lunch fees as presented.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

G. Treasurer and Board Secretary for FY22

Approve Tish Evans as the school board secretary and treasurer for FY22.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

H. Certified School Business Official for FY22

Approve Tish Evans as certified school business official for FY22

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

I. Appoint Check Writing Responsibilities for FY22

Approve the school board president and the district treasurer/board secretary for check writing responsibilities for FY22.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

J. Appoint Newspapers for official publications for FY22

Approve The Record, as the newspaper for our official publications for FY22.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

K. Saving Account Responsibilities for FY22

Approve the school board president, district treasurer/board secretary, central office secretary, and superintendent for savings account responsibilities for FY22.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

L. Appoint County Representatives

Appoint Bobbi Dewitt as Cherokee county Representative and Ted Mammen as Woodbury County Representative

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

M. Agents and Depositories for FY22

Approve FNB and United Bank as our agent of depositories for FY22 with maximum deposit amounts of $2,500,000.00 for both banks.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

N. Appoint District Attorney for FY22

Approve Ahlers and Cooney as our official legal counsel for FY22.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

O. Propane Bid

Table until next meeting and request additional bids.

P. Purchase Chromebooks

Approve purchase of 60 chromebooks from Rick’s Computer for $20,100.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

Q. Milk Bids

Approve Dean Foods milk bid for FY21-22

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

R. Approve Agreement with Timberline Billing Service LLC

Approve Agreement with Timberline Billing Service LLC.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

S. Approve Agreement with Eagle Ridge Services

Approve Agreement with Eagle Ridge Services.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

T. Appoint Board Member

Appoint Tammy Porter as board member for District 4.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

Kingsley Pierson board voted to share wrestling with one school instead of two due to concerns of going to 2A. They have voted to share wrestling with Remsen St. Mary’s for the 21-22 school year. The River Valley board is reaching out to Kingsley Pierson asking them to commit to sharing wrestling with River Valley, for the 22-23 year, in their August 21 board meeting.

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment

The next board meeting is tentatively scheduled for August 16th at 7:30 pm. The meeting was adjourned at 7:42 pm.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

JULY BOARD MEETING

Checking 1

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. PROFESSIONAL

SERVICES 338.00

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICES 354.43

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHEROKEE REGIONAL MEDICAL YEARLY DOT PHYSICAL – CHUCK KNAACK 122.00

CLAYTON RIDGE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OE SPED 21 2ND SEM 5,066.10

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR Overhead door remote for bus barn 41.18

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE washing machine hoses 21.17

FELD FIRE QUARTERLY SECURITY MONITORING 90.00

HONSBRUCH, DARRELL PHYSICAL TO DRIVE BUS 105.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET FEES 391.38

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS ISASP 2020-2021 716.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC .183% TAX 42.34

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. NAPA filters 86.35

NEW COOP JUNE DIESEL FUEL CHARGES 584.36

NOAH PHILLIPS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA MILEAGE COSTS 6,466.75

ONE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK BACKGROUND CHECKS ON BASEBALL COACHES 61.00

RECORD, THE JUNE 10 PUBLISHED MINUTES/BILLS 5-17-21 228.96

SAI ‘21 NEW ADMINISTRATOR – NOAH 305.00

SCHALLER-CRESTLAND COMMUNITY SCHOOL 2ND SEM OE SPED 5,536.08

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED END OF FISCAL YEAR WORKSHOP, CANCELLATIO 50.00

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL JUNE PEST CONTROL 150.00

WASHTA, CITY OF WATER & SEWER USAGE – WASHTA 710.02

Fund Total: 21,601.46

Checking Account Total: 21,601.46

Checking 2

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

CHESTERMAN COMPANY Please see attached receipt 514.95

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION SLC ADVISOR REGISTRATION 160.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSIONS 901.74

SAM’S CLUB 6-2-21 CANDY & SAUCE 390.07

Fund Total: 1,966.76

Checking Account Total: 1,966.76

Checking 3

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERV bagger 3,235.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING REFINISH HS GYM FLOOR & APPLIED 2 COATS 3,790.00

Fund Total: 7,025.00

Checking Account Total: 7,025.00

Checking 4

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SFP 571.17

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. SFP 1,884.71

Fund Total: 2,455.88

Checking Account Total: 2,455.88

BOARD REPORT — Processing Month 07/2021, 06/2021

Checking 1

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

AGRIVISION ARM 115.42

BOMGAARS RECEPTACLE TESTER 22.98

BOOK SYSTEMS INC. ‘21-’22 ATRIUUM REMOTE BACKUP SERVICE 240.00

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERV NUTS 50.88

CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT CONC ENROLLMENT 537.76

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER – SHOP BUILDING 171.47

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SCHOOL BUS & VEHICLE INSPECTIONS 750.00

DON’S PRO SHOP SOUSA AWARD, DIRECTOR’S, CHORAL AWARD 12.00

EBOARD SOLUTIONS 36 0000 4200 000 0000 390 5,120.00

FELD FIRE PAD 100 PHOTO DETECTOR 1,425.50

FOLLETT LIBRARY RESOURCES Follett Books 93.54

FRONTIER PHONE CHARGES 463.25

GALVA-HOLSTEIN SCHOOLS FALL 2020 CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 50,965.01

GORDON FLESCH FREIGHT 5.38

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL discharge hose for shampooer 332.44

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL LABOR – T BARTON 2,912.08

IOWA ASSOC OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS IASBO DUES 2021 175.00

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS POLICIES REFERENCE SUBSCRIPTION FY2022 2,759.00

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES 5 YEAR PERMIT FEE – STORM WATER GENERAL 700.00

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICE BOILER INSPECTION 160.00

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION SERVICES 2021-22 DISTRICT SUBSCRIPTION FEE 651.70

JOHNSON PROPANE INC .183 TAX 155.25

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE YEARLY DOT EXAM 127.00

KAY L CHAPMAN, CPA PC CAR WORKSHOP 125.00

MENARDS 1 1/2” PVC COUPLING 10 PACK 161.63

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY – FOOTBALL FIELD 16,607.88

MOHR, ROBERT R. 9 LOADS C’VILLE 2,288.00

POWERSCHOOL SCHOOLOGY LMS SUBSCRIPTION..3,500.00

RUBICON WEST LLC ATLAS – PREMIUM SUPPORT.. 3,800.00

RURAL SCHOOL ADVOCATES OF IOWA 2021-22 RSAI DISTRICT MEMBERSHIP DUES 750.00

SAI SAI REGULAR MEMBERSHIP 1,816.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE – C’VILLE – 523 551.20

SAVVAS Shipping & Handling 45,182.70

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. FREIGHT 205.04

SECURE SHRED SOLUTIONS SHREDDING SERVICES 244.00

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC. WEB LINK HOSTED ANNUAL FEE 10,645.00

SPECIAL MARKETS INSURANCE CONSULTANTS INC. BLANKET SCHOOL ACCIDENT INSURANCE 5,499.75

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE NURSE AIDE THEORY 2ND SEMESTER 3,605.75

Fund Total: 162,927.61

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY

FNB CYBER POLICY 89,693.00

TRAVELERS-RMD 21-22 WORK COMP INS 78,710.00

Fund Total: 168,403.00

Checking Account Total: 331,330.61

Checking 2

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

BADAR, TRACEY 6/16 110.00

BODEK, BRIAN SOFTBALL UMPIRE FOR 6-23-21 110.00

CHRISTIANSEN, DELBERT UMPIRE FOR SOFTBALL GAME ON 6-16-21 110.00

COMMUNITY EDUCATION SB Tournament Entry Fee 80.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER MORLCER CHALK 407.03

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE 75’ GARDEN HOSE 63.57

COWLEY, JASON UMPIRE FOR SOFTBALL GAME ON 6-15-21 110.00

DECKER SPORTING GOODS FREIGHT 520.15

DON’S PRO SHOP DRAMA PLAQUES 30.00

EVANS, LYNN BASEBALL UMPIRE FOR 6-23-21 110.00

EVANS, TISH CONCESSIONS 67.54

FRY, MICHAEL SOFTBALL UMPIRE FOR 6-24-21 110.00

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS TRACK FEES FOR 2021 440.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC UMPIRE FOR BASEBALL GAME ON 6-30-21 330.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS GHOST – 10 ADVANCED — BROKEN IN 2 PIECE.. 1,478.94

IGHSAU 2021-2022 IGHSAU MEMBERSHIP DUES – JH 100.00

JERRY BUCKSTEAD UMPIRE FOR SOFTBALL GAME ON 6-17-21 110.00

JOE KOENIGS BASEBALL UMPIRE FOR 6-25-21 110.00

KEVIN LUFT UMPIRE FOR SOFTBALL GAME ON 6-17-21 110.00

KMK APPAREL & DESIGN LLC Removing Position and Year 56.00

NHS/NASC/NASSP NHS affiliation dues for 2021-22 school 385.00

NOEL, JACOB SOFTBALL UMPIRE FOR 6-22-21 220.00

rSCHOOL TODAY Activity Scheduler Renewal 300.00

SHEA, MARK SOFTBALL UMPIRE FOR 6-24-21 110.00

STEELE, JIM SOFTBALL UMPIRE FOR 6-22-21 110.00

WESSLING, DOUG UMPIRE FOR SOFTBALL GAME ON 6-16-21 0.00

WHITEING, DEVLON SOFTBALL UMPIRE FOR 6-23-21 110.00

WICKSTROM, STAN BASEBALL UMPIRE FOR 6-25-21 110.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUG UMPIRE FOR BASEBALL GAME ON 6-30-21 440.00

ZAHNLEY, TANNER WRIST COACH 171.20

Fund Total: 6,519.43

Checking Account Total: 6,519.43

Checking 3

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV TAX

FORECAST5 ANALYTICS 5CAST-LICENSE AGREEMENT 8,415.50

POWERSCHOOL POWERSCHOOL ECOLLECT FORMS 1,575.00

Fund Total: 9,990.50

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

APPTEGY THRILLSHARE 5,700.00

CENTRAL U.S. COATINGS INC. GIRLS & BOYS RESTROOM EPOXY FLOOR 29,875.00

FRONTLINE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LLC ABSENCE & TIME SOLUTION 6,925.92

Fund Total: 42,500.92

Checking 3 Fund: 40 DEBT SERVICE FUND

BB&T GOVERNMENTAL FINANCE JULY 21 INTEREST BOND PAYMENT 248,536.25

Fund Total: 248,536.25

Checking Account Total: 301,027.67

Checking 4

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SFP 1,725.62

HOBART (STRACHAN SALES INC.) LABOR – SERVICE 760.96

HUSSMAN SERVICES WALK IN FREEZER ISSUES 309.00

JUELFS, KELSEY LUNCH ACCOUNT REDUCTION. 37.70

Fund Total: 2,833.28

Checking Account Total: 2,833.28

