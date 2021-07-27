Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — July 20, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Special Board Meeting

July 20, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in special session in the high library on July 20, 2021 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Nelson, Steffen, Reblitz, Thomsen, Cross. Absent: Koele, Lloyd.

Visitors: Faith Lambert, Chet Verschoor, Tyler Bremer

Agenda: Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: None

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz, to approve Change Order 5 to the HVAC project in the amount of $7,600.00

• Notification of repairs being done by MTC Mechanical to HVAC system as they go along. Separate invoices from project.

• Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to approve the estimate of $28,372 by MTC Mechanical to replace the Rooftop AC unit #3. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to approve black paint for the MS Gym ceiling. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to approve AK Painting for the gym walls at a price of $6,425. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Board agreed they will continue to approve all change orders at board meetings.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve using current wrestling mats and purchasing additional mats to fill void and underlayment to raise all mats to same level in new Wrestling Room. Motion carried, all voting aye except Cross.

• Discussion on SB/BB Concessions architect choice. Doug will bring recommendation next meeting.

• Doug briefed board on SB/BB Field improvements needed.

• No change orders added to approve.

Closed Session:

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to go into closed session pursuant Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to discuss the purchase of a particular real estate where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the school district would have to pay for the property. Roll call vote – Nelson-yes, Steffen-yes, Thomsen-yes, Cross-yes, Reblitz-yes. Board went into closed session at 8:37 pm.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to go out of closed session. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board came out of closed session at 9:03. Call to order by Nelson at 9:03 pm.

Adjourn: Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to adjourn at 9:04 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Board Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 29, 2021