Michael Smith

Michael L. Smith, age 72, of Correction-ville, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service was be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with the Rev. Sheryl K. Ashley and the Rev. Carl K. Benge officiating. Burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville with military rites conducted by the American Legion Mumford-Moon Post #79 of Correctionville.

A visitation was held on Sunday, August 01, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Michael L. Smith was born September 1, 1948 to Lee Earl and Anna Marie (Levin) Smith. He graduated from Correctionville High School then joined the U.S. Army and served for two years. Mike was a proud member of the American Legion Mumford-Moon Post #79 and VFW Post #1750 in Correctionville.

Mike was united in marriage to Zoann D. Fitch on August 15 1968. They where blessed with two daughters, Kristine and Patricia, and they made their home in Correctionville.

He is survived by his wife, Zoann; his daughters, Kristine and husband Myles Fishel and Patricia and husband Chris Vostad; seven grandchildren, Brittany Nissen, Maggie Nissen, Erik Nissen, Connor Nissen, Taylor Fishel, Shelby Vostad and Nathan Vostad.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Anna Marie Smith.