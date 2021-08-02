Wayne Tucker, 85, of Kingsley, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31 at Riverside United Methodist Church (617 Wright Avenue, Sioux City), with the Rev. Liz Tucker officiating. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery at Kingsley. Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley is handling funeral arrangements.

Wayne was born December 8, 1935, in Sioux City, to Tim and Edna (Cross) Tucker. He grew up in the Kingsley area, graduating from Kingsley High School.

Wayne was a farmer, a rancher, and a successful businessman in the meat industry. He owned and operated Tuckers Paradise RV Park in Alamo, Texas for 25 years.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Liz; stepdaughter, Vickie Allen; stepsons, Rick Leesley, Alexander Smith, Johannes Smith and J.P. Smith Jr.; grandchildren, Bethany Smith, Wesley Smith and Noelle Smith; and a cousin, Dorothy Nafe.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents.