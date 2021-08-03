Correctionville City Council Minutes — July 27, 2021

Correctionville City Council

Special Correctionville City Council Meeting –

July 27, 2021

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on July 27, 2021, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM by Mayor pro tem Adam Petty.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Ron Sanderson, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: Sonya Kostan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

BUSINESS:

Discussion was held regarding the sidewalk project. After much discussion it was agreed upon to continue with the motion at the previous meeting to send letters to all properties with east/west street frontage to construct sidewalks by July 1, 2022.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:06 p.m.

ADAM PETTY, Mayor Pro Tem

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC,

Deputy City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 29, 2021