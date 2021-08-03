Grant Armstrong, Jr.

Grant Howard Armstrong, Jr., age 67 years, 4months, 25 days, of Danbury, Iowa passed away on August 1, 2021, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota, after a sudden illness while on an annual family fishing trip at the Lake of the Woods in Minnesota.

Grant was born in Davenport, IA on March 7, 1954, to Grant H., Sr. and Mary Jane “Janie” (Fredericks) Armstrong. Due to Grant, Sr. being in the U.S. Navy and on the opposite side of the International Dateline, Grant, Sr. actually found out about the birth of his first child on March 6, 1954, a full day before his actual birth. Grant, Jr. was nicknamed “Jinks” before his birth and was continued to be called that around his childhood hometown of Mechanicsville, IA, where the family settled after Grant, Sr.’s discharge from the Navy. He was known as Jinks to his family and close friends for his entire life.

Those who knew Grant knew he liked to say that any success in one’s life is “Just another line in the obituary”, and Grant had many.

Grant spent his days in Mechanicsville mowing many of the yards in town, and was a member of the Boy Scouts. He graduated from Lincoln High School, in Stanwood, Iowa, class of 1972. He attended college at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, IA (NIACC). While in Mason City, he decided to pursue a career in mortuary sciences, and worked at Hogan-Bremer Funeral Home in Mason City. He graduated from NIACC in 1974 and entered Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago, IL. During this time, Grant lived and worked at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home in the Chicago area until he graduated in 1975. He graduated from Worsham in 1975.

Grant was hired as a Licensed Funeral Director by Irvin H. Walter in 1975 at the Walter Funeral Homes, and settled in Danbury, IA while living in the Danbury funeral home.

On June 18, 1977, Grant was married to the love of his life, Cynthia Sue (Cindy) Sohm. The couple wed in Danbury at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They set up their family in Danbury, raising their children, Megan and Calvin, and establishing many long-lasting friendships through both their community and his service role in the funeral industry.

In 1979, Grant bought in as a partner with Irv, and the funeral home was renamed the Walter-Armstrong Funeral Home. On January 1, 1991, Grant purchased the funeral home outright, and it was once again renamed to the Armstrong Funeral Home. His wife Cindy joined the business, and continued to serve the communities of Mapleton, Danbury, Anthon, and Ute. On July 1, 2016, Grant and Cindy sold the business to Josh Van Houten, and the couple retired to their home in Danbury.

Grant was a lifetime member of the Iowa Funeral Director Association, as well as the Knights of Columbus. He loved Danbury and instilled a love and pride of local community to his family. He was a lover of the outdoors, and spent much of his free time hunting, fishing, and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Along with good friend, Uncle Tom Barry, Grant took pride in being in charge of setting up Danbury’s Avenue of Flags at the Danbury Cemetery. The two were known to go on many adventures.

One of Grant’s favorite things was to spend time with his family, going on many vacations and spoiling his grandchildren every chance he got.

Those to survive Grant include his wife of 44 years, Cynthia Sue “Cindy” Armstrong of Danbury; daughter Megan (Luke) Mohrhauser of Ankeny, IA; son Calvin (Chasidy) Armstrong of Mooresville, N.C., brothers Mike (Diane) Armstrong of Geneva, FL; Bill (Sandy) Armstrong of Mt. Ayr, IA; and Larry (Cynthia) Platner, of Lisbon, IA; sisters Judy “Jude” (Tom) Strickler, of Mechanicsville, IA; and Sally (Garry) Worby, of Solon, IA; and Grandchildren Elliott and Tom Mohrhauser; and Camden, Chesnie, and Creslyn Armstrong.

Grant was preceded in death by his parents, Grant Armstrong, Sr. and Janie (Fredrick) Armstrong, his father and mother-in-law, Leon and Delores (Lill) Sohm.

In addition, as he always said, he “had a dog like that once.”