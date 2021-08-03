Moville City Council Minutes, Claims & Revenues — July 21, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: John Parks, Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, and Joel Robinson. Paul Malm is absent. Conolly motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the June Treasurer’s report, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed Journal Entries. Robinson motions to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Guests include Mike Weaver, Stee Maxwell, Rebecca Thomas, Matt Jackson, Chris Howrey, Edgar Rodriguez, Blake Stubs, Adam Wiskas, Chad Thompson, Guts Goodknight, Scott Gernhart, Nick West and Brett VanBeest.

During Open Forum, Stee Maxwell gave a MCDAI update. MCDAI members recently took a tour of the Haskell Pool and have interest in supporting the pool with donations of needed items. Manager Shelly had some suggestions for items that would be helpful at the pool including water weights and an adjustable platform for the shallow end that shorter swimmers could use during lessons. Maxwell said the water weights had already been donated and MCDAI is considering purchase of the adjustable platform. Nick West and Brett VanBeest are working to acquire a Federal Firearms license to allow them to apply a colored ceramic coating to firearms. Since that business type isn’t allowed at West’s home at 400 North 2nd Street (zoned Residential R-1) they ask if the council would consider changing Zoning Code to allow it in R-1 Conditionally. Council requests to forward to Planning and Zoning Committee for review. Adam Wiskus states he is working with a lender to refinance his house at 17 S 1st Street and is not able to at this point because it is zoned Central Commercial instead of Residential. He would like council to consider rezoning to Residential and if that is not possible, then consider purchasing his property from him and use it for City purposes. Council will forward to Planning and Zoning to review. Crankshaft owner Matt Jackson came to council to discuss the $2800 invoice for sidewalk work that he received. He disagrees with extra work that was done in the area without his permission or communication. He would like us to review the bill from the contractors to ensure that work to remove the old sidewalk wasn’t included in per/foot price he was charged because he did the removal himself. Weaver agrees to review invoice from contractors and invoice to Jackson and add to next agenda for review or possible adjustment.

During Open Forum, Becky Thomas with MCDAI requested council review an option for alternative entrance to MYRA soccer fields and the possible addition of a sidewalk or gravel pathway in the area. This is an item of discussion later on the agenda and council agrees to move discussion to now to allow for Thomas to give feedback. Council considers the possibility of the addition of a trail from North 2nd to North 4th to allow ingress/egress to MYRA soccer fields and disc golf course. Bauer recommends the mayor reach out to neighboring property owners for feedback. Clerk will add to future agenda for possible council action.

MCDAI President Stee Maxwell gave an update on the proposed Medical Clinic project. They are receiving many donations and looking forward to applying for upcoming grants. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Council discussed necessary repairs to the street sweeper at an estimated $13,500. Bauer motions to approve, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed Pay Request #9 for $52,797.92 from SuBSurfco for work done on Ridge Phase II infrastructure. Bauer motions to approve payment, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed Pay Request #3 for $105,540.25 from Mark Albenesius for work done on the 6th Street / East Drive improvements project. Parks motions to approve payment, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed Resolution 2021-27 approving final plat of the Ridge, Second Addition. Bauer motions to approve, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers amending zoning ordinances to conditionally allow row crop in Residential R-1 district. Council recommends sending to Planning and Zoning for further review and input.

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 5, 2021