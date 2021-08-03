Probate — Layne G. Hummel

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LAYNE G. HUMMEL, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR056243

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Layne G. Hummel, Deceased, who died on or about June 5, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on July 20, 2021, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated on July 27, 2021.

/s/ Zachary Hummel

Zachary Hummel, Administrator of the Estate

3100 Moville Blacktop

Hornick, IA 51026

Nicholas J. Drenth, ICIS#: AT0013754

Attorney for the Administrator

Rawlings, Ellwanger, Mohrhauser, Nelson & Roe, LLP

522 4th Street, Suite 300

Sioux City, IA 51101

Date of second publication

August 12, 2021

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 5, 2021

and Thursday, August 12, 2021