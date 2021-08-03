Woodbury County Extension — Annual Published Report

Woodbury County Extension Agricultural Extension District

Published Report – Operating

07/01/2020 to 6/30/2021

Beginning Balance and Receipts:

Balance: July 1, 2020 $555,488.89

Receipts:

Contributions Revenue $5,000.00

Grant Revenue $93,066.90

Interest Revenue $607.70

Other Revenue $8,000.00

Program Fee Revenue $110,519.52

Property and Other Tax Revenue $609,426.73

Rental Revenue $49.93

Resale Revenue $1,127.98

Total Receipts: $827,798.76

Total Beginning Balance and Receipts: $1,383,287.65

Disbursements:

4H Mall – Marketing Exp $1,156.14

4T Tack & Boot – Program Exp $495.00

A Place For You Consulting – Program Exp $4,400.00

Aaron Mallett – Program Exp $80.00

Adaville Honey Co – Grant Exp $200.00

Adrianna Junck – Program Exp $115.00

Alan Ralston-Program Exp $22.62

Alesha R Roll-Net Wages & Travel $32,068.29

Alexandria McNear – Program Exp $34.00

Allison Bermel – Program Exp $150.00

Alona Zermeno Lechleidner – Program Exp $71.30

Amanda Bennett – Program Exp $30.00

Amazon – Program Exp $1,695.98

Amber Widman – Program Exp $36.00

American Youth Foundation – Program Exp $25.00

Amiee Krogh – Program Exp $4,982.29

Andrea Fleck – Program Exp $12.00

Andrea Mitchell – Program Exp $436.90

Angela Putze – Program Exp $27.00

Ashley Schlenger – Program Exp $21.00

Ashley Diedeker – Program Exp $12.00

Becky Butters – Program Exp $50.00

Becky Flannigan – Program Exp $9.00

Bekins Fire & Safety Services-Equipment $44.50

Benjamin Schram – Ed Incentive $500.00

Benjamin Vogt – Program Exp $250.00

Best Buy – Supplies Exp $3,399.77

Beth Stockfleth – Net Wages & Travel $17,435.45

Blanche Lawn Care – Facility Exp $3,105.00

Bob Roes-Marketing Exp $36.12

Brad Weir-Program Exp $150.00

Brianne Streck – Program Exp $3.00

Buena Vista County Extension-Prof Dev Exp $100.00

Burnight Glass LLC – Facility Exp $1,097.29

Cardinal Education Foundation – Program Exp $50.00

Carmen Monk – Program Exp $21.00

Carol Stocking – Program Exp $75.88

Caroline Barnes – Program Exp $792.00

Casey’s – Meeting Exp $74.74

Catie Newman – Program Exp $125.00

Central Catering – Program Exp $746.00

Chad White-Program Exp $5.00

Char Anderson – Program Exp $9.00

Charlee Petersen – Ed Incentive $500.00

Charles Fitzgerald – Program Exp $200.00

Chase Sypersma – Program Exp $12.00

Cheyene Pedroza – Program Exp $150.00

Christina Hafezi – Program Exp $145.00

Christine S Craig-Beyerink – Net Wages & Travel $22,507.29

City of Correctionville – Program Exp $500.00

City of Moville – Program Exp $100.00

City Of Sioux City – Facility Exp $3,170.49

Community Action Agency – Prof. Contracted Services $25.00

Cori Eickholt – Program Exp $145.00

Counsel-Equipment $2,846.78

Criterion Pictures – Program Exp $250.00

Current-Supplies Exp $26.71

Daktronics, Inc. – Equipment $787.50

Dale Davis-Program Exp. $26.00

Dale Knode-Program Exp. $150.00

Dani Sue Peterson – Program Exp $3.00

Darlene Fitzpatrick – Program Exp $141.18

Dawn Moffitt-Program Exp $6.00

Debbie McDermott – Program Exp $99.00

Debra Baldwin – Program Exp $130.00

Debra Brown – Program Exp $2,250.00

Dee McKenna – Program Exp $1,116.48

Deluxe – Supplies Exp $424.52

Denise Heiman – Program Exp $25.00

Dollar Store – Program Exp $322.79

Doug Tallamy – Program Exp $500.00

DRI Printing – Supplies Exp $270.35

Dwayne VanLeeuwen – Program Exp $170.00

Earl May-Facility Exp $2,354.98

Elle Ploeger – Program Exp $115.00

Elly Oehler – Program Exp $29.00

Emily Yockey – Net Wages & Travel $22,417.83

Eric Taylor-Program Exp $200.00

Eventbrite – Grant Exp $300.00

Facebook.com – Marketing Exp $60.00

Fareway Stores – Grant & Supplies Exp $408.74

Farm News – Marketing Exp $395.00

Farmtek – Program Exp $214.80

First Advantage-Background Check Exp $3,819.28

Five Star Awards & More LLC – Program Exp $4,857.83

Five Star Professional Cleaning – Facility Exp $4,539.96

Fleet Farm – Supplies Exp $114.47

Fritz Burow – Program Exp.. $140.00

Gardener Supply – Grant Exp $636.30

Gill Hauling Inc. – Facility Exp $420.00

Glen Thompson – Program Exp $19.00

Grahams Graphics – Program Exp $307.00

Gretchen Hoefling – Program Exp $150.00

H2O4U – Supplies Exp $248.00

Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning – Facility Exp $535.00

Highland Materials, Inc. – Program Exp $525.00

Hobby Lobby – Program Exp $35.61

Home Depot – Program Exp $3,038.52

Hy-Vee Food Stores Inc. – Grant and Supplies Exp $1,426.05

Id Realty-Facility Exp $5,400.00

Iowa 4-H Foundation – Program Exp $1,517.00

Iowa Agricultural Extension Assoc. – Non-Fee Prog Exp $5,000.00

Iowa Extension Council Assoc. – Benefits Exp $1,225.00

Iowa Farm Bureau Federation – Program Exp $519.00

Iowa Farm Bureau Spokesman – Marketing Exp $210.00

Iowa Public Employee Retirement -Retirement Plan $54,499.95

Iowa State University – Shared Support, Program, Materials $91,636.83

Iowa Workforce Development – Unemployment Ins $3,060.92

Jack’s Kettle Corn – Program Exp $75.00

James Worrell – Program Exp $11.21

Jamie Johnson – Program Exp $302.30

Janell Heimgartner – Program Exp $145.00

Jay-Lan LLC-Facility Exp.. $364.00

Jeanette Beekman – Program Exp $12.00

Jeannine Schlichte – Program Exp $145.00

Jennifer Elliott – Program Exp $8.00

Jill Bobolz – Program Exp $21.00

Jill Tentinger – Program Exp $15.00

Jimmy Johns – Meeting Exp $403.88

Jodi Shull – Program Exp $6.00

John Ringkob – Program Exp $20.00

John Wesselius – Supplies Exp $21.00

Julie Hamann – Program Exp $21.00

Kami Schrunk – Program Exp $24.00

Kari Nelson-Program Exp $20.00

Karrie K King – Net Wages & Travel $40,594.95

Katelyn Brinkerhoff – Net Wages & Travel $26,428.48

KCAU-TV-Marketing Exp $500.00

Kevin Pottebaum – Net Wages & Travel $19,802.58

Kimberly Brouwer – Program Exp $30.00

Kimberly Peterson – Program Exp $6.00

Kristin Van Zanten – Net Wages & Travel $23,497.11

Kyle Durst-Program Exp $12.00

Kylee Williamson – Ed Incentive, Program Exp $527.00

Latrinda Ketelsen – Program Exp $39.00

Laura Krajicek – Program Exp $18.00

Laurie Taylor – Net Wages $3,926.40

Linda Beitelspacher – Program Exp $145.00

Lindblom Services, Inc. – Program Exp $441.40

Lisa Cox-Program Exp $17.94

Liz Morgan-Program Exp $38.76

LMC Insurance & Risk Mgmt – Insurance Exp $103.01

Lowe’s – Program Exp $1,587.93

Lujean Faber – Net Wages & Travel $32,562.97

Mailchimp-Marketing Exp $737.88

Mary Brady-Program Exp $54.00

Mary Putze-Ed Incentive $500.00

Mary Schroeder – Program Exp $150.00

Matt Fitzpatrick – Program Exp $6.00

Melissa Hoogendyk – Program Exp $27.00

Menards – Program Exp $11.73

Michaels – Program Exp $25.76

Michelle Eyer – Program Exp $12.00

MidAmerican Energy Co. – Facility Exp $4,069.94

Minutekey – Program Exp $8.56

Mitchell Electric LLC – Facility Exp $361.50

Molly Kueffer – Program Exp $13.00

Monona County Extension – Program Exp $500.00

Movillatte-Program Exp $11.00

Mr Tunes-Program Exp $3,250.00

MWI-Program Exp $1,056.74

Nebraska DMV-Background Check Exp $3.00

Nicki Gray – Program Exp $6.00

Nicole Huisinga – Program Exp $9.00

Nightinggale Coffee – Marketing Exp $381.00

Office Elements – Equipment $19,866.40

Pam Clark-Program Exp $110.00

Party City-Supplies Exp $4.26

Perkins-Marketing Exp $13.79

Pioneer Bank – Facility Exp $72,809.80

Pitney Bowes – Postage $1,846.87

Pizza Ranch – Program Exp $338.10

Plymouth County Extension – Program Exp $1,009.86

Polk County Extension – Program Exp $133.17

Port Neal Welding – Program Exp $1,504.96

Preston Tooley – Program Exp $11.00

Quill-Supplies Exp $4,739.59

Randall Burnight – Program Exp $520.38

Rashelle Jensen – Program Exp $60.00

Registration Max – Program Exp $750.00

Reldine Backyard Storage – Program Exp $600.00

Rhianna Wallace – Program Exp $300.00

Rock, Paper, Scissors – Marketing Exp $1,532.70

Salix Self Storage – Program Exp $352.00

Sally Hartley – Program Exp $125.00

Sam’s Club – Grant and Supplies Exp $1,499.45

Sandy Schnepf – Program Exp $130.00

Sarah Putze – Ed Incentive $500.00

Save A-Lot-Program Exp $12.37

Sergeant Bluff Advocate – Legals Exp $203.74

Sharyl Bruning – Program Exp $140.00

Shawn Tabke – Net Wages & Travel $264.79

Sigler Co. – Program Exp $502.57

Signs By Tomorrow – Meeting Exp $28.00

Sioux City Journal Communications – Adv Exp, Legals $572.23

Sioux City Schools – Program Exp $226.00

Siouxland Chamber – Memberships, Dues Exp $281.00

Sparklight-Telecom Exp $4,753.56

Spinning Designs Inc. – Marketing Exp $613.00

Staats Awards – Program Exp $1,743.35

Staples – Program and Supplies Exp $238.86

Streamyard.com – Marketing Exp $240.00

Summit View Solutions LLC – Program Exp $2,225.00

Sunkist Bakery – Meeting Exp $22.80

Sunnybrook-Program Exp $75.00

Susan Hanson – Program Exp $9.00

Susan Redenius – Program Exp $4.00

Susan Roerig-Program Exp $3.00

Sweers, Renee – Marketing Exp $19.94

Tameka Williams – Program Exp $3.00

Target – Program and Supplies Exp $1,533.86

Terri Christensen-Program Exp $37.39

The Mapleton Press – Marketing Exp $256.00

Tower Garden – Supplies Exp $30.98

Tracy Kunkel – Program Exp $21.00

Treasurer State of Iowa – Payroll Taxes $11,936.00

Triview Communications – Equipment $772.00

Tyler Stutsman – Program Exp $300.00

U Printing-Marketing Exp $763.84

U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury – Payroll Taxes $92,710.22

U.S. Postal Service – Postage $188.40

Uncle Jim’s Worm Farm – Program Exp $36.94

University of Tennessee – Prof Dev Exp $40.00

Vexrobotics-Grant Exp $496.97

Visa-Annual Fee $72.00

Vista Print-Program Exp $282.43

Wall Of Fame-Program Exp $593.75

Walmart-Program Exp $3,009.85

Webstaurant Store – Grant Exp $167.65

Western Disposal Inc. – Facility Exp $420.00

Woodbury County Fair Assn – Marketing Exp $150.00

Woodbury County Human Resources Dept.-Ins Benefits Exp $45,420.03

Wrenn’s Plumbing & Heating – Facility Exp $85.00

Your Sports Show – Marketing Exp $600.00

Zachary Westhoff – Program Exp $100.00

Zackary Harpenau – Program Exp $12.00

Total ($765,587.31)

Total Disbursements: ($765,587.31)

Net Balance: June 30, 2021 $617,700.34

STATE OF IOWA – Woodbury County Extension

I, Ladon Wiese, Chair, and I, Alan Ralston, Treasurer of the Woodbury County Extension Agricultural Extension Council, being duly sworn on oath, state to the best of our knowledge and belief, that the items included in the foregoing Financial Report are true and correct statement of receipts and expenditures of the Woodbury County Extension Agricultural Extension Fund.

Signed LaDon Wiese, Chair

Signed Alan Ralston, Treasurer

Subscribed and sworn to before me on this 29th day of July, 2021.

Kristin L. Van Zanten

Notary Public

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 5, 2021