Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — July 13, 2021

JULY 13, 2021

TWENTY-EIGHTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Radig, Ung, Wright (by phone), and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Lucy and Adam Cameron, Danbury, discussed public notification requirements with the Board.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve the agenda for July 13, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held at 4:45 p.m. relating to the 28th Street Development. The bids are as follows:

• Sioux City Engineering — $2,689,603.50

• RP Constructors, LLC — $3,258,775.78

• Sub Surfco, LLC — $3,164,027.40

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to receive the bids and return them to Building Services for recommendation. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve July 27th, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. as the set time to award the bid for the 28th Street Development Project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the July 6, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $644,460.31. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Karen Riedmann, 1518 Virginia ST., parcel #894721456003. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Randy Smith, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 07-14-21, $24.85/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-11-21. Entry Level Salary: $24.85/hour.; the appointment of Ian Klemke, Maintenance Technician, Building Services Dept., effective 07-19-21, $21.18/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-24-21. Entry Level Salary: $19.54-$21.18/hour.; the separation of Ronald Freemont, Operations Officer – Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 07-20-21. Resignation.; the appointment of Carolina Ochoa, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-26-21, $21.02/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-26-21. Entry Level Salary: $21.02/hour.; and the reclassification of Matthew Verzani, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 07-26-21, $99,558.00/year, 3.5%=$3,350/yr. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 10 to Step 11. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Monson second by Ung to receive the Woodbury County’s Certified Annual Financial Report for FY 2020. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for the replacement of bridge O102. The bids are as follows:

• Dixon Construction, Correctionville, IA — $335,988.40

Motion by Radig second by Monson to receive the bids and return them to the County Engineer for recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

There was no action taken to award the bid for the replacement of bridge O102.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 20, 2021.

