Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — July 6, 2021

JULY 6, 2021

TWENTY-SEVENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Radig, Ung, Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Dennis Butler, Finance Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for July 6, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 29, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $643,284.81. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Trevor Brass, Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 07-12-21, $69,736/year, 5%=$3,347/year. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 2 to Step 3.; the appointment of Emily Greer, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-12-21, $21.02/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-26-21. Entry Level Salary: $21.02/hour.; the reclassification of Brent Jensen, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-12-21, $20.06/hour, 5.4%=$1.07/hr. Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4.; the reclassification of Rodney Schroeder, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-12-21, $25.24/hour, 10.9%=$2.48/hr. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 1 to Senior Class due to 6 years of employment and Associates Degree.; and the reclassification of Gabriel Williams, Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 07-12-21, $25.63/hour, 16.9%=$3.71/hr. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 3 to Grade 1/Step 4. Copy filed.

To approve the purchase of Cyber Insurance for FY 21/22. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to receive for signatures a Resolution appropriation for FY 2022. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

APPROPRIATION RESOLUTION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022

RESOLUTION #13,198

Whereas, it is desired to make appropriations for each Service Area and Program Activity of County Government for the Fiscal Year 2022, beginning July 1, 2021, and

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the amounts detailed by Service Area on the Adopted FY 2022 Woodbury County Budget Summary Form 638-R constitute the authorization to make expenditures from the County’s funds beginning July 1, 2021 and continuing until June 30, 2022, and

Furthermore, this Appropriation Resolution extends the spending authority of each County Program Activity to the amount appropriated to it as follows:

Fund/Dept. Division Amount

0001-0030 716,522

0001-1000 1,502,454

0001-1002 34,349

0001-1010 353,501

0001-1013 20,416

0001-1040 626,725

0001-1050 7,079,736

0001-1060 1,678,970

0001-1061 112,709

0001-1100 2,386,964

0001-1102 125,968

0001-1104 154,369

0001-1105 183,486

0001-1110 210,000

0001-1540 575,554

0001-1610 586,597

0001-3040 2,219,070

0001-3100 125,800

0001-3101 26,950

0001-3110 100,000

0001-3200 215,076

0001-3201 10,000

0001-3210 35,000

0001-6100 538,534

0001-6110 1,070,966

0001-6120 507,748

0001-6123 58,890

0001-8100 1,088,785

0001-8110 763,804

0001-9000 400,977

0001-9001 379,238

0001-9010 388,690

0001-9020 635,853

0001-9030 368,797

0001-9031 13,317

0001-9032 4,000

0001-9033 71,650

0001-9101 686,186

001-9102 590,460

0001-9103 469,245

0001-9104 2,500

0001-9105 12,317

0001-9106 5,000

0001-9108 538,229

0001-9109 17,239

0001-9110 1,367,611

0002-1200 615,938

0002-1210 136,422

0002-1231 73,314

0002-1400 27,550

0002-1430 280,287

0002-1500 36,000

0002-1520 1,213,130

0002-1620 300,750

0002-3300 1,936,662

0002-3301 73,700

0002-3310 175,000

0002-8000 373,822

0002-8001 142,534

0002-8010 71,924

0002-8013 36,420

0002-9200 840,000

0003-9000 62,746

0008-1050 7,500

0009-1050 40,000

0010-4022 219,513

0010-4075 82,491

0010-4222 50,113

0010-4413 3,970,853

0011-0030 214,967

0011-1000 1,169,488

0011-6000 39,000

0011-6010 97,255

0011-6020 248,578

0011-6200 7,067

0011-6320 284,541

0011-8020 6,000

0020-0020 2,000,000

0020-7000 12,500

0020-7001 3,000

0020-7010 1,075,009

0020-7011 16,500

0020-7012 14,000

0020-7013 76,000

0020-7014 65,000

0020-7100 100,000

0020-7101 190,000

0020-7110 25,000

0020-7111 3,580,742

0020-7112 18,000

0020-7113 1,410,000

0020-7120 2,500

0020-7130 210,000

0020-7200 1,117,000

0020-7210 463,000

0020-7211 805,000

0020-7212 104,000

0020-7220 7,000

0020-7221 15,000

0020-7222 125,000

0020-7230 5,000

0020-7231 50,000

0020-7232 100,000

0023-6100 125,000

0024-8111 180,000

0029-1201 257,304

0031-9001 3,500

0040-0000 200,000

0040-0801 70,000

0040-0802 50,000

0057-6121 268,405

0057-6122 21,550

0059-1200 5,000

0061-6400 245,780

0067-6100 450,000

0067-6122 59,899

0074-1100 144,000

0078-1060 3,500

0080-1060 1,000

0081-1060 12,581

0083-1100 97,000

1500-6110 600,000

2000-0100 800,000

2000-0101 100,000

2000-0102 360,000

2000-0103 371,740

2000-0105 157,512

2000-0107 180,000

2000-0108 375,000

2000-0109 272,852

2000-0110 931,028

2000-0111 11,940

2000-0112 45,000

2000-0113 44,386

2000-0115 11,530

2000-0117 10,800

2000-0118 15,750

2000-0119 14,460

Accordingly, until such time as a Service Area is identified as progressing to a spending level challenging its appropriation, a budget amendment per 331.435 will not be implemented,

However, should a Program Activity approach a spending level challenging its appropriation level, and the Service Area continues balanced, the Board of Supervisors will be requested to increase the Program’s spending authority by resolving to permit such, and,

Additionally, the Board of Supervisors may be requested to decrease a Program’s appropriation by 10% or $5,000, whichever is greater, to appropriate a like amount to a Program Activity requesting same: 331.434 sub 6 will govern actions in this regard.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County on July 6th, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,199

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the General Supplemental to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to fund the appropriations for the matching FICA, IPERS, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and LTD costs expended from the General Basic Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the General Supplemental Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $6,676,466

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,200

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the County Library Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move the taxes, levied on the township valuations, to the County Library Fund to pay the their share of the expenses of the County Library.

Now, therefore be is resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the County Library Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $168,391.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,201

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move the taxes, levied on the township valuations, to the Secondary Roads Fund to pay their share of the expenses of the Secondary Roads Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfer from the Rural Basic Service Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $1,610,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,202

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Gaming Fund to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming revenues to the General Basic fund for property tax reductions,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfer from the Gaming Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $300,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,203

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax Fund revenues to the Rural Basic Fund for the funding of the Economic/Community Development department,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfer from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $284,541.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,204

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax revenue to the Rural Basic Fund for the funding of Soil Conservation,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfer from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $39,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,205

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the EMS Loan Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move EMS Loan Revenues to the Debt Service to reduce tax asking in the Debt Service Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfer from the EMS Loan Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $100,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,206

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the General Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move General Basic revenues to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund to pay half of the paramedics salaries and benefits.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfer from the General Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $128,652.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,207

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Rural Basic revenues to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund to pay half of the paramedics salaries and benefits.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfer from the Rural Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $128,652.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,208

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Tax Increment Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Tax Increment Fund revenues to the Debt Service Fund to pay FY 2022 principal and interest for the 2017 Tax Increment G.O.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfer from the Tax Increment Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $398,256.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,209

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming Revenue Fund revenues to the Debt Service Fund to reduce tax askings in the Debt Service Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfer from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $50,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,210

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Secondary Roads Fund to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Secondary Road Fund revenues to the General Basic Fund to reimburse the purchase of the Briese Farm.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfer from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the Secondary Road Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $100,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Precinct Central Electronic Poll Book with Tenex to provide electronic poll books for Woodbury County for $170,187.00 from Capital Improvement funds subject to the County Attorney’s approval of the liability section language. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Levying Special Assessment and Certificate to the County Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,211

POVERTY HOLLOW DRAINAGE DISTRICT

RESOLUTION LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT AND CERTIFICATE TO THE COUNTY AUDITOR OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is the governing body of the Poverty Hollow Drainage District of Woodbury County, Iowa; and

WHEREAS, said Board, as Trustees, has determined that it is necessary to levy a special tax and/or assessment on all tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within the boundaries of the said Drainage District.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as the governing body of the Poverty Hollow Drainage District, that a special tax and/or assessment in the sum of $ 450.00 be levied against all the tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within said Drainage District, same to be in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore established, adopted and confirmed.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the said levy and/or assessment be and the same is hereby certified to the Woodbury County Auditor who is hereby directed to effect said levy and/or assessment against all of the said lands, etc., in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore adopted, established and confirmed and enter same upon the tax list of Woodbury County for collection with the first half of the current year real estate taxes.

DATED this 6th day of July, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve quit claim deed for right of way for Julia Culver. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve quit claim deed for right of way for Sensible Properties. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve quit claim deed for right of way for David & Lavonne Blutt. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to approve quit claim deed for right of way for Rosaline Munhoven & Lydna Kowalke. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve quit claim deed for right of way for Dick Ludwig. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for third reading of Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems Ordinance. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Lucy Cameron, Danbury; Chris Zant, Bronson; Tom Bride, Sioux City; Matt Ott, Urbandale; Marcella Broyhill, Dakota City, NE; Grady Marx, Sioux City; Eric Nelson, Moville; and Mark Nelson, Correctionville spoke during the public hearing.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to receive documents presented by Zant. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to receive a map presented by Ott. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the final reading of the Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems Ordinance as amended with 1,250’ residential setback and no reference to the Loess Hills. Carried 4-1 on a roll call vote; Monson opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the adoption of Ordinance #56 Regulating Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems in unincorporated Woodbury County. Carried 4-1; Monson opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve and authorize the chairman to sign a letter of support for the LAMB Arts Ltd. project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 13, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

