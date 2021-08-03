Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — July 6, 2021
JULY 6, 2021
TWENTY-SEVENTH MEETING OF THE
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Radig, Ung, Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Dennis Butler, Finance Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.
The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.
There were no citizen concerns.
Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for July 6, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:
To approve minutes of the June 29, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.
To approve the claims totaling $643,284.81. Copy filed.
To approve the reclassification of Trevor Brass, Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 07-12-21, $69,736/year, 5%=$3,347/year. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 2 to Step 3.; the appointment of Emily Greer, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-12-21, $21.02/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-26-21. Entry Level Salary: $21.02/hour.; the reclassification of Brent Jensen, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-12-21, $20.06/hour, 5.4%=$1.07/hr. Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4.; the reclassification of Rodney Schroeder, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-12-21, $25.24/hour, 10.9%=$2.48/hr. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 1 to Senior Class due to 6 years of employment and Associates Degree.; and the reclassification of Gabriel Williams, Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 07-12-21, $25.63/hour, 16.9%=$3.71/hr. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 3 to Grade 1/Step 4. Copy filed.
To approve the purchase of Cyber Insurance for FY 21/22. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.
Motion by Radig second by Monson to receive for signatures a Resolution appropriation for FY 2022. Carried 5-0.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA
APPROPRIATION RESOLUTION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022
RESOLUTION #13,198
Whereas, it is desired to make appropriations for each Service Area and Program Activity of County Government for the Fiscal Year 2022, beginning July 1, 2021, and
Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the amounts detailed by Service Area on the Adopted FY 2022 Woodbury County Budget Summary Form 638-R constitute the authorization to make expenditures from the County’s funds beginning July 1, 2021 and continuing until June 30, 2022, and
Furthermore, this Appropriation Resolution extends the spending authority of each County Program Activity to the amount appropriated to it as follows:
Fund/Dept. Division Amount
0001-0030 716,522
0001-1000 1,502,454
0001-1002 34,349
0001-1010 353,501
0001-1013 20,416
0001-1040 626,725
0001-1050 7,079,736
0001-1060 1,678,970
0001-1061 112,709
0001-1100 2,386,964
0001-1102 125,968
0001-1104 154,369
0001-1105 183,486
0001-1110 210,000
0001-1540 575,554
0001-1610 586,597
0001-3040 2,219,070
0001-3100 125,800
0001-3101 26,950
0001-3110 100,000
0001-3200 215,076
0001-3201 10,000
0001-3210 35,000
0001-6100 538,534
0001-6110 1,070,966
0001-6120 507,748
0001-6123 58,890
0001-8100 1,088,785
0001-8110 763,804
0001-9000 400,977
0001-9001 379,238
0001-9010 388,690
0001-9020 635,853
0001-9030 368,797
0001-9031 13,317
0001-9032 4,000
0001-9033 71,650
0001-9101 686,186
001-9102 590,460
0001-9103 469,245
0001-9104 2,500
0001-9105 12,317
0001-9106 5,000
0001-9108 538,229
0001-9109 17,239
0001-9110 1,367,611
0002-1200 615,938
0002-1210 136,422
0002-1231 73,314
0002-1400 27,550
0002-1430 280,287
0002-1500 36,000
0002-1520 1,213,130
0002-1620 300,750
0002-3300 1,936,662
0002-3301 73,700
0002-3310 175,000
0002-8000 373,822
0002-8001 142,534
0002-8010 71,924
0002-8013 36,420
0002-9200 840,000
0003-9000 62,746
0008-1050 7,500
0009-1050 40,000
0010-4022 219,513
0010-4075 82,491
0010-4222 50,113
0010-4413 3,970,853
0011-0030 214,967
0011-1000 1,169,488
0011-6000 39,000
0011-6010 97,255
0011-6020 248,578
0011-6200 7,067
0011-6320 284,541
0011-8020 6,000
0020-0020 2,000,000
0020-7000 12,500
0020-7001 3,000
0020-7010 1,075,009
0020-7011 16,500
0020-7012 14,000
0020-7013 76,000
0020-7014 65,000
0020-7100 100,000
0020-7101 190,000
0020-7110 25,000
0020-7111 3,580,742
0020-7112 18,000
0020-7113 1,410,000
0020-7120 2,500
0020-7130 210,000
0020-7200 1,117,000
0020-7210 463,000
0020-7211 805,000
0020-7212 104,000
0020-7220 7,000
0020-7221 15,000
0020-7222 125,000
0020-7230 5,000
0020-7231 50,000
0020-7232 100,000
0023-6100 125,000
0024-8111 180,000
0029-1201 257,304
0031-9001 3,500
0040-0000 200,000
0040-0801 70,000
0040-0802 50,000
0057-6121 268,405
0057-6122 21,550
0059-1200 5,000
0061-6400 245,780
0067-6100 450,000
0067-6122 59,899
0074-1100 144,000
0078-1060 3,500
0080-1060 1,000
0081-1060 12,581
0083-1100 97,000
1500-6110 600,000
2000-0100 800,000
2000-0101 100,000
2000-0102 360,000
2000-0103 371,740
2000-0105 157,512
2000-0107 180,000
2000-0108 375,000
2000-0109 272,852
2000-0110 931,028
2000-0111 11,940
2000-0112 45,000
2000-0113 44,386
2000-0115 11,530
2000-0117 10,800
2000-0118 15,750
2000-0119 14,460
Accordingly, until such time as a Service Area is identified as progressing to a spending level challenging its appropriation, a budget amendment per 331.435 will not be implemented,
However, should a Program Activity approach a spending level challenging its appropriation level, and the Service Area continues balanced, the Board of Supervisors will be requested to increase the Program’s spending authority by resolving to permit such, and,
Additionally, the Board of Supervisors may be requested to decrease a Program’s appropriation by 10% or $5,000, whichever is greater, to appropriate a like amount to a Program Activity requesting same: 331.434 sub 6 will govern actions in this regard.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County on July 6th, 2021.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by Monson second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #13,199
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the General Supplemental to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to fund the appropriations for the matching FICA, IPERS, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and LTD costs expended from the General Basic Fund.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfers from the General Supplemental Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $6,676,466
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #13,200
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the County Library Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move the taxes, levied on the township valuations, to the County Library Fund to pay the their share of the expenses of the County Library.
Now, therefore be is resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the County Library Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $168,391.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #13,201
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move the taxes, levied on the township valuations, to the Secondary Roads Fund to pay their share of the expenses of the Secondary Roads Fund.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfer from the Rural Basic Service Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $1,610,000.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by Monson to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #13,202
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Gaming Fund to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming revenues to the General Basic fund for property tax reductions,
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfer from the Gaming Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $300,000.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #13,203
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax Fund revenues to the Rural Basic Fund for the funding of the Economic/Community Development department,
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfer from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $284,541.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #13,204
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax revenue to the Rural Basic Fund for the funding of Soil Conservation,
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfer from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $39,000.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #13,205
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the EMS Loan Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move EMS Loan Revenues to the Debt Service to reduce tax asking in the Debt Service Fund.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfer from the EMS Loan Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $100,000.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #13,206
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the General Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move General Basic revenues to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund to pay half of the paramedics salaries and benefits.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfer from the General Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $128,652.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #13,207
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Rural Basic revenues to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund to pay half of the paramedics salaries and benefits.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfer from the Rural Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $128,652.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #13,208
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Tax Increment Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Tax Increment Fund revenues to the Debt Service Fund to pay FY 2022 principal and interest for the 2017 Tax Increment G.O.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfer from the Tax Increment Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $398,256.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #13,209
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming Revenue Fund revenues to the Debt Service Fund to reduce tax askings in the Debt Service Fund.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfer from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $50,000.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #13,210
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Secondary Roads Fund to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Secondary Road Fund revenues to the General Basic Fund to reimburse the purchase of the Briese Farm.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfer from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the Secondary Road Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $100,000.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on July 6th, 2021.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Precinct Central Electronic Poll Book with Tenex to provide electronic poll books for Woodbury County for $170,187.00 from Capital Improvement funds subject to the County Attorney’s approval of the liability section language. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Motion by Monson second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Levying Special Assessment and Certificate to the County Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION #13,211
POVERTY HOLLOW DRAINAGE DISTRICT
RESOLUTION LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT AND CERTIFICATE TO THE COUNTY AUDITOR OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA
WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is the governing body of the Poverty Hollow Drainage District of Woodbury County, Iowa; and
WHEREAS, said Board, as Trustees, has determined that it is necessary to levy a special tax and/or assessment on all tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within the boundaries of the said Drainage District.
NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as the governing body of the Poverty Hollow Drainage District, that a special tax and/or assessment in the sum of $ 450.00 be levied against all the tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within said Drainage District, same to be in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore established, adopted and confirmed.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the said levy and/or assessment be and the same is hereby certified to the Woodbury County Auditor who is hereby directed to effect said levy and/or assessment against all of the said lands, etc., in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore adopted, established and confirmed and enter same upon the tax list of Woodbury County for collection with the first half of the current year real estate taxes.
DATED this 6th day of July, 2021.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve quit claim deed for right of way for Julia Culver. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve quit claim deed for right of way for Sensible Properties. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve quit claim deed for right of way for David & Lavonne Blutt. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Motion by Monson second by De Witt to approve quit claim deed for right of way for Rosaline Munhoven & Lydna Kowalke. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve quit claim deed for right of way for Dick Ludwig. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for third reading of Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems Ordinance. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.
Lucy Cameron, Danbury; Chris Zant, Bronson; Tom Bride, Sioux City; Matt Ott, Urbandale; Marcella Broyhill, Dakota City, NE; Grady Marx, Sioux City; Eric Nelson, Moville; and Mark Nelson, Correctionville spoke during the public hearing.
Motion by De Witt second by Ung to receive documents presented by Zant. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Motion by De Witt second by Monson to receive a map presented by Ott. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the final reading of the Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems Ordinance as amended with 1,250’ residential setback and no reference to the Loess Hills. Carried 4-1 on a roll call vote; Monson opposed. Copy filed.
Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the adoption of Ordinance #56 Regulating Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems in unincorporated Woodbury County. Carried 4-1; Monson opposed. Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve and authorize the chairman to sign a letter of support for the LAMB Arts Ltd. project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
The Board heard reports on committee meetings.
There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.
The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 13, 2021.
Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.
