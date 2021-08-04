Page 8 — Highway 20 Named Medal of Honor Highway By Editor | August 4, 2021 | 0 U.S. Highway 20 was recently designated as a Medal of Honor Highway by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Full story on page 8 of today’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 15 — Classic Photos from the Woodbury County Fair August 4, 2021 | No Comments » Page 6 — Anthony Baird Wins Science Pentathalon at BVU August 4, 2021 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Finnan Haddie August 4, 2021 | No Comments »