City of Kingsley — Ordinance No. 258 (Water Restrictions)

City of Kingsley

Water Restrictions

ORDINANCE NO. 258: An Ordinance adopting Section 92.09 regarding watering yards during water restrictions.

Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley.

92.09 Watering Yards During Water Restrictions. Watering yards shall be prohibited during the time the water tower is being maintained and during the time water restrictions are imposed by the city. Notice of said maintenance and water restrictions shall be posted at city hall and published in the official newspaper for the city. Notice of the discontinuance of the maintenance and water restrictions shall be posted at city hall and published in the official newspaper for the city.

Violation of his provision shall be a Municipal Infraction of $500.00 for the first offense, $1,000.00 for the second offense, and $1,500.00 for third and subsequent offenses.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: Aug. 2, 2021. Second Reading: waived, Third Reading: waived

Passed and approved by the City of Kingsley Council on the 2nd day of August, 2021.

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

City of Kingsley

Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

City of Kingsley

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 12, 2021