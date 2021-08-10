Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — August 2, 2021

Kingsley City Council

August 2, 2021

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on August 2, 2021. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes from the July 6, 2021 meeting were approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Librarian Julie Culler asked about using a high school intern a few hours a week, Council agreed. Moville Mayor Jim Fisher thanked the Council for the cooperation between swimming pools this summer.

Maintenance report: Water tower will be shut down on August 16th. Two 10,000 gallon pressure tanks will be here next week. One tank will be by tower to run controls and another one in another location, maybe top of South Hill. Need to pressure test some hydrants. Need to have a plan of action for the water shortage. Maybe do some test well drilling this fall. Then buy land for new wells. Also need to think about distribution plant.

Ordinance #258 (Watering prohibition).

Introduced by Mathers. seconded by Jasperson, Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye, motion carried. Fines will be levied on offenders. Anytime there is a city imposed restrictions and during water tower and system maintenance there will be a fine structure imposed. First offense, Warning; Second offense, $500.00; Third offense, $1,000.00; Fourth offense, $1,500.00. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion by Mathers to waive the three readings, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye, Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance #258 by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Fire Report: No calls this month. Waiting on new truck, tanker #3 new gate valve. For the August Fest water fights the department will use a portable water tank with water from a personal country well. Hose tower needs attention.

City maintenance position. Advertise for a department head. Licenses will have to be obtained in this time frame. Grade 1 – 13 months, Grade 2 – 37 months.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner to purchase a new Beacon radio reader from Metering and Technology at a cost of $15,299.00. All voted aye, motion carried.

Police report distributed.

List of Bills. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling to approve the list of bills, all voted aye, motion carried.

A&B Business Solutions, patron printer pymt 21.39

Absolute Inspections, nuisance inspections 575.60

Absolute Science, Augustfest Lib program 500.00

Acco, wedge dog/escutcheon plate/lift cover 332.38

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Aetna, EAP program 8.76

Agrivision, mower pins 37.34

Amazon.com, Lib supplies 168.04

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/videos 1,323.07

Better Homes & Gardens, Lib subscript. 2 yr 11.00

Bohle Const, alley work 530.00

Bound Tree, Amb supplies.. 123.95

Brookside, 2021 payment 6,500.00

Clark’s Hardware, supplies 1,319.88

Consumer Reports, Lib subscript. 1 yr 27.82

Country Living, Lib subscript. 2 yr 22.00

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 192.00

FCA C Store, pool concessions 133.56

FirstNet, police phone bills.. 182.46

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 416.25

Frontier, phone bill 138.05

Garden Gate, Lib subscript. 2 yr 37.99

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins June 15.12

Glen Sadler, mileage (pick up traps) 37.38

Hach, water chemicals 283.36

Hawkins, water chemicals 2,181.66

Iowa One Call, locates 42.40

Ipers, Ipers 3,009.03

IRS, Fed/Fica 7,266.57

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 199.53

Kingsley Vol Amb, July runs 1,080.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising July 760.00

KPTH, advertising July 1,700.00

Lammers, parts/repair 21.02

Lewis Drug, Amb supplies 4.99

Martha Stewart Living, Lib subscript. 15.00

National Geographic Kids, Lib subscript. 2 yr 47.70

O.C. Sanitation, porta pot 300.00

Outside, Lib subscript. 2 yr 41.95

Plendl Feed, Shriner meal 400.49

Presto-X, pest control 59.00

Quill, supplies 1,187.51

Renosys, pool materials final 14,986.20

Rick Bohle, expenses July 100.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Siouxland Humane Society, June services 73.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 80.00

Thompson Law Office, 2nd qtr services 7,056.00

Turner Services, exercise valves 604.00

United Healthcare, health ins 4,213.41

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 185.40

Clark’s Hdwe, water 17.94

Demco, Lib supplies 296.79

A-Ox, Amb oxygen 57.73

Clark’s Hardware supplies 171.30

Stanard, police testing 41.50

Foundation, testing 750.50

Wex, gas 1,063.84

Woodbury Co. EMS, assist chgs 200.00

Colonial Research, weed control 153.51

Marc, sewer chemicals 1,909.35

Wiatel, phone/internet 582.19

AT&T, police phone/tablet 182.40

MidAmerican, utilities 5,953.04

Ply Co Solid Waste, July tonnage 5,910.53

Total 76,060.33

Library Special Expenses:

Awe Acquisition, 2 Awe computer books 6,083.00

Cengage Learning, Lib books 127.16

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Western IA Tech, R Langel fire school 80.00

Feld Fire, masks/wrenches 1,395.08

Sunnybrook, McConnell/Bolton memorials 169.77

Dan Hagan, reimb computer 684.78

Kingsley Volunteers, bar bill 281.25

Expenses by Fund: General, 56,355.31; Road Use, 7,511.46; Employee Benefits, 7,633.11; Local Option, 181,339.89; TIF, 0.00; Lib Special, 6,210.16; Fire Dept. Special, 2,628.82; Amb. Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 12,733.64; Sewer, 46,778.22; Solid Waste, 31,503.28. Total: 352,693.89. Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 54,967.69; Operating Grants, 25,224.34; General, 27,572.14; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 107,552.36.

Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Pool Report: Pool has been super busy. Closes August 13th. School starts Aug. 24th.

Mayor Bohle is looking for an engineer for the demolition of 23 and 25 West Second St. He will report at the September meeting on the progress. City will be paying landfill fees on this project.

Ordinance #257 raise rate of extra garbage totes.

3rd reading. From 2.40 per month to $5.00 per month. Approve 3rd reading on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye, motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance #257 on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye, Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Employee raises approval. Jantz ($2.04/hr); Sitzmann ($1.76/hr); Slota ($0.61/hr); Sadler ($0.53/hr); Culler ($0.68); Edwards ($0.35/hr); Graves ($0.37/hr); Reis ($1.50/hr). Motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle to approve the 2021 raises. All voted aye, motion carried. Raises are effective July 1, 2021.

Set date for 109 Barre, September 7th. Hearing date will be published Resolution 2021-14. Assessed valuation will be the minimum bid? See contents of resolution for minutes. 6 months to tear down and another 6 months to start new build. Needs a time frame of Dec. 7th for finish. Jasperson, Beelner. All ayes.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers to open public hearing at 8:45 p.m. for Gratie, LLC (Kingsley Drugstore). All voted aye, motion carried. There were no written or oral objections. Motion by Bohle to close the hearing at 8:47 p.m., seconded by Mathers. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. First payment of $35,000 is due September 1, 2021.

Adjourn: Jasperson, Rolling, all ayes, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 12, 2021