Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — August 16, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, August 16, 2021

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Media Center, MVAO Middle School, Anthon, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer

C. Review of Board Policy 100 Series

D. IASB Priority List 21-22

E. Beverage Contract

F. Facilities Expenditures

G. ESSER III Obligation Planning

H. Return to Learn Plan 2021-2022

V. Discussion Items

A. Superintendent’s Report

VI. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Election of Officers

B. Appointments:

1. Federal/State Relations Network Representative

2. County Conference Board Representative

3. Coordinator of Affirmative Action and 504/Americans with Disabilities

C. Fund Raising Activities for 2021-2022

D. Review of District’s Student Achievement Goals

Announcements

A. First day of classes – August 23, 2021

B. Homecoming Week- August 30-September 3, 2021

C. Next meeting – September 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM in Mapleton

Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

