Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — July 20, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

July 20, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on July 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the July 20, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the July 13, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve claims paid on 7/20/21. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a 1-year lease with Hope Haven and Plymouth County. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve an RFP and set a bid letting for Hillview Recreational Pond storm water dredging project on August 3rd, 2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to set 10 am on August 10th 2021 for the FY 2021-22 budget amendment public hearing. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2020 BPTC applications. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Resolution #072021 for Hoffman Estates to file an extension until August 31, 2021. Anderson-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve an agreement with Hungry Canyons for LC-033230 and LC-281980. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:43 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 7-20-21

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 91.50

City of Akron UTILITIES 144.19

Akron Hometowner publications 564.30

Alpha Wireless Comm yearly maintenance 20,190.00

Anthony Plumbing A/C repairs 399.50

Arnold Motor PARTS 35.30

Amy Augustine mileage 25.76

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Bekins Fire & Safety 75-7 fire extinguisher 32.45

ICEOO SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 225.00

Bomgaars PARTS 132.85

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.50

Central Valley Ag Herbicide 111.68

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES 511.63

Dan Clement pavement/parking lot pain 1250.00

Clerk of District Court certified documents 4.00

Cummins Sales and Service generator 512.10

CWD kitchen supplies 632.01

The Dailey Stop fuel 295.57

Kevin & Lesa DeBoer QUARRIES 600.00

Victoria DeVos office supplies 29.46

Eakes Inc. supplies 114.88

Elisabeth Loven reimburse building permit 75.00

Equipment Blades BLADES 12,480.00

Fareway kitchen supplies 114.50

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 922.99

Hunter Fedders dive team work comp 1.00

Matt Fedders dive team work comp 1.00

Floyd Valley Hospital 1st Qtr FY 22 comm health 36,916.00

FORCE America PARTS 173.93

Woodward Youth Corporation juvenile shelter care 1959.30

Frericks Repair fuel 2043.53

Frontier phone 2669.56

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1075.00

Kyle Gengler sign labor 200.00

Jolynn Goodchild misc. reimbursements 121.66

Gordon Flesch Company copies 22.21

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 18,283.60

Kirk Hall dive team work comp 1.00

Hancock Concrete Products PIPE CULVERTS 5885.12

Hardware Hank BUILDINGS 2.99

Jamie Hauser mileage 80.08

Cole Heissel dive team work comp 1.00

Cheryl Heissel dive team work comp 1.00

City of Hinton UTILITIES 119.68

Hinton Times PUBLICATIONS 52.50

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 475.00

Jenna Hodgson postage 4.80

Bob Hughes MILEAGE 31.36

Hummer’s Mowing & Lawn Care spring spraying 922.44

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 122.09

ICCS conference registration 404.00

ICIT conference 500.00

Iowa D.O.T. DL sales 49.50

Iowa DNR well permits 125.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy open site rifle 475.00

Iowa Prison Industries sign parts 115.00

Iowa Secretary of State notary fee 30.00

ISAC dues 375.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 109.91

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 99.00

Jensen Motors 2 vehicles & parts 63,996.75

Joel Johnson dive team work comp 1.00

J-W Tank Line fuel 2453.45

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 794.64

KEMPS kitchen supplies 294.46

Kenny Family Ltd Partnership RIGHT-OF-WAY 375.00

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 519.08

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 42.47

Knife River ASPHALT CONCRETE 1103.77

Kossuth Co. Sheriff Dept. service 15.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning

services 1720.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 501.10

City of Le Mars utilities 1336.53

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 1462.30

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 958.22

Loffler Companies canon contract 885.88

James Mahr RIGHT-OF-WAY 3368.00

Marx Distribution MISCELLANEOUS 381.50

Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home transport autopsy 362.48

Menards pedestal outlet 7.99

MidAmerican Energy utilities 8157.05

Midwest Honda Suzuki mower blades 55.50

Mike’s Inc. fuel 3385.42

Mr. Muffler OUTSIDE SERVICE 2574.56

Tom Mullally dive team work comp 1.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 556.49

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 45.00

Novelty Machine & Supply OUTSIDE SERVICE 620.99

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 684.80

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 1000.18

One Office Solutions office supplies 457.63

City of Oyens UTILITIES 85.00

Kyle Petersen meals 45.56

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 8216.97

Ply. Co. Sheriff criminal/sheriff’s fees 2279.40

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 47,263.61

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb 1036.52

Premier Communications phone 2637.67

PRIA PROP. RECORDS membership dues 60.00

Darin Raymond misc. reimbursements 58.00

City of Remsen UTILITIES 147.25

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 103.21

Richards Construction Co. construction project 1755.70

RICOH USA copier contract 38.00

Thomas Rohe SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 129.17

Rolling Oil oil 4932.37

Dan Ruhland sign labor 200.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 12,860.81

L&D Mowing mowing pioneer cemetery 120.00

Sherwin Williams supplies 397.10

Shred-it shredding 69.92

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1003.60

Siouxland Dist Health Dept. well testing 125.00

Solutions contract renewal/scanner 245.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 148.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 629.76

Mark Sturgeon transcript 51.50

Thomson Reuters CLEAR 1504.66

Tint Masters vehicle 64.00

Union County Electric tower 124.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 225.51

Van Diest Supply chemicals 9425.50

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 289.75

Jamie VanderHelm dive team work comp 1.00

Verizon phone services 553.30

VISA fuel/repairs 129.19

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 144.15

Wal-Mart supplies 204.16

Loren Weiler dive team work comp 1.00

WesTel trunkline 804.41

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 31,193.76

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 12, 2021