Probate — Layne G. Hummel
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LAYNE G. HUMMEL, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR056243
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Layne G. Hummel, Deceased, who died on or about June 5, 2021:
You are hereby notified that on July 20, 2021, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated on July 27, 2021.
/s/ Zachary Hummel
Zachary Hummel, Administrator of the Estate
3100 Moville Blacktop
Hornick, IA 51026
Nicholas J. Drenth, ICIS#: AT0013754
Attorney for the Administrator
Rawlings, Ellwanger, Mohrhauser, Nelson & Roe, LLP
522 4th Street, Suite 300
Sioux City, IA 51101
Date of second publication
August 12, 2021
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 5, 2021
and Thursday, August 12, 2021