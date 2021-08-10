Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — August 9, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

August 9, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on August 9, 2021 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm in the high school library.

Members present Nelson, Reblitz, Cross, Thomsen, Koele, and Lloyd. Absent: Steffen.

Visitors: Tyler Bremer, Denise Heiman, Blake Stubbs, Jeff Klingensmith, Jake Thomas, & Eric Coleman (CMB Architects).

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Cross to approve the amended agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to waive the reading of the July 12 and July 20, 2021 minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Koele to approve bills in the amounts of $40,587.36 from the General Fund, $374,433.05 from the PPEL Fund, and $3,489.75 from the Activity Fund, and prepaid checks for $116,155.67 from the General Fund, $71,140.40 from the PPEL Fund, $163,480.00 from the Management Fund, $96,820.00 from the Sales Tax Fund, and $7,863.71 from the Activity Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:

• Lambert-report, Metcalf-report, Bormann-report, Glackin-report and update on MS Gym, WR FOB System, Sharing opportunities

Visitor Comments: none

Policies/Procedures:

• No change to the Return to Learn plan

• No open enrollment to approve

• DDSDP – not presented

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve 503.4 Good Conduct Policy: Motion failed, all voting opposed.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Cross to approve the Alternative Assessment for Senior Year Plus Eligibility. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

• Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to approve the change order for leveling the MS gym floor for $26,800. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the change orders to the Wrestling Room as presented for Fire code compliance (#1 & 2) for $8068.5 and $7441.50 and to approve Option 2: add roof drain for $2500. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to approve MTC to install AC in the kitchen and custodial office. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve WR wall mats purchase from Sports Graphic for $14,831. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to table the hiring of architect for softball/baseball concessions until next month’s meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel

Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve hiring of Vonna Kingsbury at MA+15 with 8 years experience as Interventionist for the 2021-22 school year with an October 1 start date. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve Elizabeth Ross at BA with 4 years experience as Vocal Music teacher, paraprofessionals: Mackenzie Hamman and Laura Rassel to start Aug. 24 and Kim Hamman to start Oct. 1, Volunteer Cross Country Coach Dan Bormann, and bus driver Jeff Crick at $62.74 per day. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to set adult meal price at $3.95 for the 2021-22 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to set the November regular board meeting for November 22, 2021 to align with the election dates. Motion carried, all voting aye.

For the Good of the Cause: Christen Howrey reviewed board members up for re-election. Thomsen requested a Building and Grounds committee meeting be scheduled, Cross and Thomsen expressed concern for appearance of building and grounds.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the purchase of 190 Chromebooks from Dell at the quoted price of $272.70 per unit. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the purchase of 22 computers for high school lab from Dell at a cost of $$18,808.90. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Closed Session: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to go into closed session pursuant Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) of the open meetings law to discuss the purchase of a particular real estate where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the school district would have to pay for the property. Roll call vote – all voting yes. Board went into closed session at 9:01 pm.

Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to go out of closed session. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board went back into open session at 9:32 pm.

Adjourn: Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to adjourn at 9:33 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 12, 2021