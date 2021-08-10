Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — July 20, 2021

JULY 20, 2021

TWENTY-NINTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Radig, Ung, Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Finance Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve the agenda for July 20, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the July 13, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $652,260.29. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Bonita Adams, 1607 Olive St., parcel #884705205008.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,212

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Bonita C. Adams, is the titleholder of property located at 1607 Olive St., Sioux City, IA, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #884705205008

MORNINGSIDE LOT 2 BLOCK 7 EX S 10 FT LOT 3 BLOCK 7

WHEREAS, Bonita C. Adams is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 20th day of July, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Sophia Arens, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 06-29-21. Other.; the separation of Jerry Boggs, Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 07-12-21. Deceased.; and the reclassification of McKenzie Stoos, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 07-26-21, $22.80/hour, 10.6%=$2.20/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade3/Step 4 to Grade 3/Step 5. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $21.02/hour; and Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept. CWA: $24.55/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the annual Health and Wellness Fair. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 14-day class B Beer License, with Outdoor Service and Sunday Sales privileges for Woodbury County Fair, effective 08/01/201 thru 08/14/2021. Copy filed.

To receive the Woodbury County Treasurer Semi-Annual report for the period January 1, 2021 thru June 30, 2021. Copy filed.

To receive the Auditor’s Quarterly report for April 1, 2021 thru June 30,2021. Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Mark Perez for his years of service to Woodbury County.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,213

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING MARK PEREZ

FOR HIS SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Mark Perez has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office for 37 years from July 3, 1984 to September 1, 2021

WHEREAS, the service given by Mark Perez as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Mark Perez for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Mark Perez.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 20th day of July 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the setting public hearings for proposed Zoning District Map Amendment for parcel #884704302005 & #884704302006 for August 3rd at 4:445 p.m., August 10th at 4:45 p.m., and August 17th at 4:45p.m. Copy filed.

To approve the setting public hearings for proposed Zoning District Map Amendment for parcel #884724300005 for August 3rd at 4:50 p.m., August 10 at 4:50 p.m., and August 17 at 4:50 p.m. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Dr. Michael Weber/Iowa State University. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Wright to deny a claim made by the Grant Township clerk for services rendered. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to award the bid for project #L-B(O102)ó73-97 to Dixon Construction for $335,998.40. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve the project agreement with Hungry Canyons Alliance. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve the contract for gravel production for Briese Pit with Boulder Gravel for $75,000.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve EMA request for WCICC phones. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Grant Township. The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to reject alternate #1 to remove curbs, gutters, storm sewer to the 28th Street Development. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to accept the 28th Street Development alternate #2 for mill & overlay asphalt Hwy. 75 to Mobile Park subject to a sharing agreement with the City of Sioux City. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to reject the 28th Street Development alternate #3 to install concrete. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Authorizing Adoption of Amended and Restated Policies and Procedures Regarding Municipal Securities Disclosure. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,214

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING ADOPTION OF AMENDED AND RESTATED POLICIES

AND PROCEDURES REGARDING MUNICIPAL SECURITIES DISCLOSURE

WHEREAS, pursuant to the laws of the State of Iowa, Woodbury County, Iowa (the “County”) has publicly offered, and likely will issue and publicly offer in the future, its notes, bonds or other obligations (the “Bonds”); and

WHEREAS, as a result of certain changes in federal law, the County has determined that any Policies and Procedures Regarding Municipal Securities Disclosure that may have been adopted in the past to be followed in connection with the issuance and on-going administration of publicly offered Bonds (the “Prior Policy”) shall be overridden and replaced by a new policy; and

WHEREAS, the proposed Amended and Restated Policies and Procedures Regarding Municipal Securities Disclosure are attached hereto as Exhibit A (the “Disclosure Policies and Procedures”);

NOW, THEREFORE, Be It Resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. The Disclosure Policies and Procedures attached hereto as Exhibit A are hereby adopted and shall be dated as of the date hereof.

Section 2. The Prior Policy, if any, is hereby overridden and replaced by the Disclosure Policies and Procedures.

Section 3. All resolutions or parts of resolutions in conflict herewith are hereby repealed to the extent of such conflict.

Passed and approved July 20, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 27, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 12, 2021