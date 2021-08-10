Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — July 20, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 07/20/2021 – 07/20/2021

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 gas bookmobile 182.74

Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 Shredding Service 90.56

Ace Refrigeration 1472 Service Refrigerator 112.00

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 94,699.29

Agri Drain Corp 98126 Rat guards for DPNC dr 173.28

Agriland FS Inc. 98943 LP Hornick library 120.00

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 Jail Project – profess 784.00

Alford***, Amy J Mileage 128.24

Amazon Capital Service 500176 Offices supplies 92.99

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH030056 2,400.00

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Rugs 249.85

Aventure Staffing 102513 Temp Staff 4,810.20

Avera Merrill Pione 500609 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,562.00

Axon Enterprise Inc. 105382 Radio and Related 1,044.00

Barnes & Noble books 571.82

Barry Motor Co. 19400 Repairs – ‘06 Ford #30 308.85

Bastian, Amie 500651 GTC Well Plugging Cost 500.00

Batteries Plus-129 101820 Maintenance-Buildings 100.00

Bechen, Steve 103037 Maintenance: Buildings 100.00

Beeson, Gary 104306 Anthon Little Courthouse 75.00

Billion GMC Cadillac 103948 Maintenance: Vehicles 91.70

Blankenship Meier Co. 100437 Painting of Generator 5,130.10

Bomgaars Gas & Fuel 515.05

Book Systems Inc 104352 atrium/opac Moville ca 2,780.00

Bound Tree Medical Woodbury County EMS CP 3,269.39

Brock***, Tyler S 32170 Zoom Annual Renewal 160.39

Bryce***, Richard Mileage 8.96

Burgess Public Health Service Area 3 Prepare 13,358.08

Burnight Facilitate 102939 CHNA/HIP Facilitation 2,600.00

CW Suter & Son Inc. 86382 WIC Office Replace Act 1,931.64

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract Charge 97.02

Cardio Partners 105772 AED HeartSine 2,254.00

Carquest – West 7th 103307 Vehicle bulb 14.21

CDW Government Inc 1366 Meeting Owl 1,142.78

Center For Disease 104291 Lab Testing 18.00

Central IA Distribution 44891 Custodial supplies/Parts 376.00

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 119.56

Centurylink Telephone 217.74

Chapman***, Donna M 156122 mileage 118.30

Chatterkick LLC (No 104030) Social Campaign Vaccine 26,846.00

Cherokee Public Health Service Area 3 Prepare 1,670.74

Cherokee Regional Service Area 3 Prepare 5,000.00

Chesterman CO 321643 OFFICE SUPPLIES 24.45

CHN Garbage Service Garbage – Luton & Horn 229.00

City Farmers Inc 104935 Lawn Service & WC/Fert 442.00

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 Claim.MD JL21 74.19

Clausen-Rosendahl** AFDO Annual Conference 300.00

Clayton, Emily 103750 Commission Meeting 42.92

Coffee King Inc. 52403 Sioux City Assessor Co 21.35

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Custodial Supplies 2,463.10

Community Action Agency 99895 Miechv 50,424.27

Community Health 99339 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,514.00

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Med/Lab Supplies 1,755.71

Cooperative Gas & Oil 104384 Fleet Fuel MY21 49.09

Cornhusker Int. Trucks 437 Filters #501 308.56

Crittenton Center 84100 Miechv 40,118.33

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance: Buildings 44.00

De Witt***, Rocky 104362 Mileage Reimbursement 45.92

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 7,277.03

Dental City 500098 Med/Lab Supplies ISmile 409.40

Des Moines Stamp MFG Absentee Ballot Stamps 234.00

Drent***, Angela A. Mileage 21.84

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Custodial supplies 157.40

Echo Group Starter for lift 397.49

Emergency Medical Paramedic Budget-Medic 697.81

EMS – Disaster/Emerg. 67912 Tax Allocation 18,328.41

Fareway (Indian Hills 99229) #1187 – Grocery Assist 304.93

Fareway Stores (War 101149) #1028 – Grocery Assist 265.00

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.03

Finish Line Fuels 103922 DH Fleet Fuel MY21 505.19

Fisher Healthcare (758) Med/Lab Supplies 2,374.85

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 516.12

Forest Ridge Youth 104539 shelter 933.00

Forestry Suppliers 84971 Fire safety equipment 617.32

Foulk Brothers P & H 85600 Start Sprinkler System 346.23

Foundation Building 105788 Studs, materials for n 532.18

Four Seasons Health 105735 Disability Inclusion 241.00

Frontier Communications 291028 Pierson telephone inte 136.96

Gale 104302 book LP 78.72

Getinge USA Sales Autoclave Maintenance 2,475.00

Gill Hauling Inc. 500533 Garbage Service 339.00

Global Equipment Co. Conference room chairs 4,160.96

Gopher Disability Inclusion 259.32

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 LEASE 102.32

Graffix Inc. Backpacks 2,355.06

Graves Construction Co. 96894 L-B(K46)–73-97 26,978.07

Groetken Properties 103686 #1198 – Rental Assistance 800.00

Hair, Daniel 500524 Mileage Reimbursement 31.36

Hanson***, Elizabeth 105711 Mileage 2.80

Hawarden Regional Service Area 3 Prepare 7,473.27

Health Services 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 583.25

Hegg Memorial Hospital Service Area 3 Prepare 4,507.59

Hemocue America 104396 Med/Lab Supplies 4,479.00

HGM Assoc Inc. Consult 128272 Engineering Services 873.83

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH028872 245.70

Hoffman Agencies (S 104359) Liability & Property 35,031.00

Home Depot Pro 105875 Battery operated mower 956.68

Horn Memorial Hospital 101132 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 839.20

Hornick, City of Water 72.45

Hundertmark Parts 157.50

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage 30.52

Hy Vee Food Stores 1916 #1198 – Grocery Assist 390.00

Hy Vee Inc. 101910 Board of Health Meeting 147.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #200 110.60

IAAEYC (Iowa Assoc) NWebb T.E.A.C.H. School 691.58

Ida County Emergency Service Area 3 Prepare 3,300.00

Iheartmedia 104745 Quit Now Iowa Ads ADV 990.00

Independent Technology 500200 Propane Tank Monitor 40.00

Innovational Water Hydronic Mgmt Program 135.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 3,376.69

Iowa Dept of Inspect 119207 License Blanks & Vend 321.90

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 Well Permit Fees 450.00

IRS United States 128205 Pcori Fee 2021 2,766.40

ISAC Iowa State Ass 213063 FY22 Membership Dues 6,485.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 1,071.20

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 AgriVision/AC repair 2,431.30

Johnson Controls 105667 Security System JL-SP2 1,365.57

Kaeser & Blair Inc. Pens 134.83

Kids Reference Comp 98147 books 145.90

Kopal, Joe 105343 Framed Resolution 45.00

Koster, Leon K. 100574 Commission Meeting 31.72

Kryger Glass 1542 Fleet 7001 Windshield 331.80

Kuhlmann***, Loni Decorations Mardi Gras 100.29

Kusler***, Benjamin 88353 Meals & Lodging Mid Year 185.34

Language Line Services 1369 DH Interpreter Service 5,807.99

Leroy Hanson Co. 142030 Car Magnets 140.00

Loffler Companies 500177 Copier Maintenance AP 797.69

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) phone internet Danbury 63.16

Lopez-Molina***, Ra 500108 Mileage 29.68

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv 17,666.41

Lyon County EMS 500433 Service Area 3 Prepare 55.00

Mail House 148553 DH Mail Service 2,405.56

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting 30.04

Martins Flag Co. Flags 269.48

Marx Dust Control 500274 Dust Control 170th/180 13,952.00

Mason, Victoria 500629 MH Consultation JU21 550.00

McKesson Medical Supply 101864 Med/Lab Supplies 2,415.46

Meacham. Haley 500653 Disability Inclusion 2,400.00

Menards 199721 Maintenance: Buildings 185.42

Mercy Health Services Service Area 3 Prepare 5,748.40

MercyOne Primghar Service Area 3 Prepare 4,819.20

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 942.30

Mid Country Machine 102695 Parts #221 5,140.38

Midwest Alarm Co. Inc. 102416 Danbury tower alarm 776.00

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance: Buildings 366.78

Midwest Automatic 99809 Annual Sprinkler Inspect 534.50

Midwest Honda Suzuki 2021 Kubota RTV #330 V 13,000.00

Miller***, Megan Mileage 7.84

Monona County EMS Service Area 3 Prepare 3,300.00

Monona Emergency Service Area 3 Prepare 4,950.00

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 MHMH028270 114.00

Moreno***, Katherine 98484 Mileage 65.88

Motorola Inc. (C-IL) Motorola Service July 57,236.98

Moville City of 167600 Water – June/July 2021 66.09

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Parts & Labor #20 916.83

Moville Record 167400 help wanted ad Moville 21.00

Mozaks Furniture 475 Carpet Lab Offices Cov 9,578.50

Mueggenberg***, Ben 104704 Employee Reimburse 276.60

Mundo Latino Newspaper Tobacco Ads ADV & EDUC 972.00

Munoz***, Cynthia Mileage 7.86

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #317 886.75

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Gas, Diesel, Oil 25,191.49

Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA 104175 Off Site Fitness Class 100.00

Nutrien Ag Solution 500020 Milestone, liberate 5,100.00

Obrien County Publi 99777 Service Area 3 Prepare 5,512.41

Oetken***, Lori A. Mileage 17.36

Office Elements 100254 Guest Chairs 1,168.56

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 2,039.40

Orange City Area 500645 Service Area 3 Prepare 8,102.68

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Brake hose and fluid 30.98

Osceola Community 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 48.08

Otis Elevator Co. 180619 Annual Maintenance JL2 1,379.28

Pathology Medical 1859 CLIA Lab Director 125.00

Patterson Dental Supply 98545 Med/Lab Supplies 3,484.14

Paulsen***, Nichol 104335 Validation & Verification.. 250.00

Perfection Learning 500241 books children’s choice 352.68

Perspective Enterpr 692 Portable Scales 1,105.00

Petersen Oil Co. Diesel 8,560.30

Physicians Claims 99161 Maintenance Contracts 420.00

Pickermans 99767 National Public Health 387.25

Pierson City of 1571 Water 46.54

Pithan, George A. 500649 GTC Well Plugging Cost 500.00

Plymouth County EMS Service Area 3 Prepare 4,600.00

Postmaster (Moville 167118) PO box rent Moville #6 96.00

Powell***, Stephanie 100298 CPR/AED Online 15.00

Presto X Inc. Pest Control 119.00

Priestley***, Dan 105695 Ordinance Review meeting 58.00

Racom Corp (Marshal 251636) Radio Repair 609.00

Rasmussen Mechanical 102834 Boiler Repair 7,764.27

Record Printing & Copy Move Your Way Printing 797.56

Robinson***, Lisa 103684 Table Cloth Cleaning 25.68

Rosenbaum, Elizabet 200548 GCPR055294 243.00

Ryan’s Lawn Care 500082 Vacant lot maintenance 1,240.00

S & S Equipment Inc. 100686 Filters for McCormick 126.20

Sanford Health Network Service Area 3 Prepare 3,674.00

Sanofi Pasteur Inc. 100782 Med/Lab Supplies 1,481.01

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Gas & Fuel 371.51

Sapp Bros, Inc. 500664 Generator 429.10 Units 1,098.50

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 184,923.00

Secretary of State 208687 Office Supplies 30.00

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 1,494.97

Sherwin Williams 210963 Paint for DHS office 78.18

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Rubber Stamps 167.00

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 Truck wash (3) JU21 29.97

SIMPCO Siouxland Membership Dues FY22 5,495.00

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 376.20

Sioux Center Health Service Area 3 Prepare 3,664.12

Sioux City Journal 105512 SUBSCRIPTION 379.99

Sioux City Journal 102790 Stop Smoking Ads ADV 1,980.63

Sioux City Journal 500666 Public notice – offsite 68.20

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Data Processing 205,066.45

Sioux County Emergency Service Area 3 Prepare 1,030.00

Siouxland Anesthesia 224042 Title V Dental Service 680.00

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Well Testing 4,853.00

Siouxland Grass & Forage 104570 Grass seed for Owego 135.00

Siouxland Initiative 231258 TSI Pledge – Woodbury 25,000.00

Siouxland Surgery 248208 Title V Dental Service 1,000.00

Siouxland Taxi 102147 Taxi Service Title XIX 18.55

Siouxland Woman 500654 Tobacco Ads ADV & EDUC 600.00

Skaare***, Olivia Mileage 28.00

South Side Glass Inc. 103591 Replace Door Closure 304.66

Southern Police Institute 101041 School 1,590.00

Sparklight 952 Cable 533.23

State Hygienic Lab 115680 Arsenic Testing 2,592.50

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 8,596.07

T & W Tire & Retread 103092 Tire repair – Traverse 21.00

Taylor Technologies 412 Chemicals & Gases 450.98

Teleflex LLC 500111 Paramedic Budget-Medic 358.50

The Sign Shop 105846 DNR ATV Decals 125.00

Thiesen, Thomas 105267 Mileage Reimbursement 15.68

Toth and Associates 500522 28th Street Development 2,105.00

Travelers Insurance LB Woodbury County Pol 3,020.00

Uline Household Supplies 152.22

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 1,014.33

Unity Point St Luke 104203 Service Area 3 Prepare 7,498.87

Vac Shack Inc 238519 Cleanmax Vacuums 798.00

Verizon Connect Flex 500622 GPS Equip & Service 927.03

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: verizon 7,260.64

Vermont Assessors 500663 IAAO 101 – Fundamental 625.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Wellmark Claims 141,950.91

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 Ricoh Lease #1 132.25

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 473.46

Western Iowa Tourism 122328 FY22 Matching Funds 500.00

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Shop Telephone 742.78

Wigman Co 250300 Buildings – C’Ville 201.51

Woodbury County Fair 229312 County Fair FY22 32,000.00

Woodbury County Rec 254200 Electric service-JU21 6,107.25

Woodbury County Soil 1st QTR FY22 Maint Pro 13,000.00

Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 Vehicle Repairs 124.22

XL Edge Inc. 500659 Effective Communication 10,500.00

Ziegler Inc 274129 Parts & Labor #217 1,513.10

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly Employee Reimbursement 88.45

Zyris Inc. 105682 Med/Lab Supplies ISmile 350.44

———————————————–

Grand Total: 1,358,290

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 12, 2021