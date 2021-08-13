Laura Lee Auen

Laura Lee (Carrell) Auen, 60 of Sioux City, Iowa passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Services will be held 11:30am Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Climbing Hill at Nazarene Church Hall.

Laura was born June 14, 1961 in Omaha, Nebraska to Marvin and Dorothy (Matheny) Carrell. Laura grew up in Lawton, Iowa. She enjoyed spending time at home with family and friends. Laura loved to socialize and listen to music.

Laura is survived by her children, Jessica (Denny) Armijo of Charter Oak, IA; Jed Carrell of Denison, IA; Clifford Avery of Solider, IA; 7 grandkids, Joseph, Chloe, Paige, Lukas, Ashley, Andrew, and Alex, sister, Debbie Carrell, Randall (Rita) Carrell, and Becky (Joe) Kelly, and many nieces and nephews.

Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Dorothy Carrell; brothers, David and Dwaine, her grandson, Matthew Avery; and her daughter-in-law, Sherry (Bettes) Carrell.