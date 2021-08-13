Patricia “Patti” Eskildsen

Patricia Ann “Patti” Eskildsen, age 68, of Quimby, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at her residence of Quimby, Iowa.

A Memorial Service was held at 11:00 a.m., with a Visitation one hour prior from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, with Pastor Karen Handke officiating.

Patricia Ann “Patti” Eskildsen, the daughter of Earl and Ione (Newman) Price, was born on January 29, 1953, in Woodburn, Oregon.

As an infant the family relocated to Mapleton, Iowa, where Patti was baptized and confirmed in her faith at the Church of Christ of Mapleton, Iowa. She grew up in the Mapleton and Smithland area and graduated from Westwood High School.

On January 23, 1971, Patti married Allen Duane Eskildsen in the United Church of Christ of Oto, Iowa.

Patti and Allen were blessed with three children: Terry, Prudence, and Bill. The family lived in the Oto and Cherokee areas before settling down in their forever home in Quimby, Iowa.

Throughout the years you may remember Patti’s smile from working at K Products in Marcus, Coast to Coast in Cherokee, Faith Hope & Charity in Storm Lake or Countryside Estates in Cherokee as a caregiver.

Patti loved gardening, shopping, yard sales and going out to eat with Ed & Betty. What she treasured most in life was her family, especially her grandchildren. Whether it was riding horses when they were younger or never missing a birthday, she truly adored her time spent with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Ione Price; her husband, Allen Eskildsen; her son, Terry Eskildsen; and her brother, Terry Price.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Prudence Eskildsen (friend, Randy Cates) of Cherokee, IA and Bill (Ginny) Eskildsen and their children Leah and Colin of Kansas City, MO; her brother Edwin “Ed” (Betty) Price of Hornick, IA; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Memorials in honor of Patti may be directed to the family at 105 NE 106th Terrace Kansas City, MO 64155.