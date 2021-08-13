Randy Meyer

Randy W. Meyer, 64, of Quimby, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa due to complications of COVID-19.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor David Doellinger officiated. Burial was in the Quimby Cemetery. There was a family prayer service at 10:45 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Visitation was Friday, August 6th from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com