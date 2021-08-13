Robert “Bob” Spies

Robert W. Spies, age 91, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at his residence of Anthon, Iowa.

A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa, on Monday, August 9, 2021. Father Richard D. Ball Officiated. Committal services followed in the Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Robert Wendel “Bob” Spies, was born on April 6th, 1930, in Sioux City, IA, the son of Earl and Delia Spies.

Bob married Roberta “Bobbie” Richards in 1950, in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Sioux City, Iowa. They welcomed their first born son, Doug, in 1951 and the family made their home in the Morningside area of Sioux City, Iowa. Bob graduated with a BA in Business and started his career as an accountant at Wincharger in Sioux City, Iowa.

Soon after, Bob and Bobbie decided to relocate to Anthon, Iowa, where he started his career as a feed salesman for Mormon Feeds.

A staple in the rural community, Bob went from farm to farm selling his products. His pleasant demeanor and easy-going way made him many friends among the local farmers. Rarely seen without a smile on his face, Bob was a baseball fanatic and soon was working as an umpire at local ball games as well as playing on the local men’s softball team.

Bob and Bobbie were blessed with their daughter, Kathy, in 1958. She was the light of their life. Then their family was completed when they welcomed another son, Todd, in 1963. He excelled in many sports and his mom and dad seldom missed one of his games.

Later Bob bought a local tavern in Anthon and named it simply “Bob’s Place.” Many stories can still be told about the antics at “Bob’s”.

He eventually sold the tavern and then worked as a rural mail carrier. Once he retired, Bob and Bobbie decided to spend their winter months living close to their daughter in New Braunfels, Texas. They both loved to golf and made many friends in this beautiful Texas community.

One of his favorite things to do in retirement was to travel to his son Doug’s cabin in Northern Minnesota where he would spend countless hours in the boat chasing the elusive walleye. He loved helping on Doug’s farm mowing and building items for his honeybee business. The world has lost a good one in Bob Spies. Rest in Peace.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta “Bobbie” Spies of Anthon, IA; his children, Doug Spies of Anthon, IA, Kathy Vickroy of Anthon, IA, and Todd (Christine) Spies of Evergreen, Colorado; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was pre-deceased by his mother and father, Earl and Delia Spies.