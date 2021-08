Susan Kay Cole, 70, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away August 6, 2021 at a local hospital.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, August 13 from 4-7, with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.