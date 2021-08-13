Thomas K. “Tom” Ashley, age 54, of Hinton, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at his residence of Hinton, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. Lay Minister Shirley Nelson will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Rock Branch Cemetery of rural Correctionville, Iowa, with Military Rites conducted by the McNiff Post No. 389 of the American Legion of Anthon, Iowa. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Thomas Kent “Tom” Ashley, the son of Charles “Edward” and Constance “Connie” (Lewis) Ashley, was born on January 12, 1967, in Sioux City, Iowa. He grew up in Anthon, Iowa, and graduated from Anthon-Oto High School with the class of 1985. While in school Tom enjoyed participating in band & sports.

After graduation, Tom enlisted in the United States Army. He completed his basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and following in his father’s footsteps was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. When his service was completed, Tom was honorably discharged and began his civilian career as a licensed electrician. He worked as an electrician for several companies in northwest Iowa.

For the past 12 years, Tom worked for Dave’s Electric Company owned by his friend and boss, Dave Kunkel, in Hinton, Iowa.

He was known by his family and friends for his wry sense of humor and tender heartiness for all animals. He also loved to golf and creatively fine ways to reuse and repurpose items.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son Sam Ashley of Correctionville, IA; mother Connie Ashley of Ames, IA; sister JoLynne Reimert of Anthon, IA; brother Tim (Terri “Tess”) Ashley of Ames, IA; nieces Brittany Miller of Anthon, IA and Anna (Russ) Acton of Huxley, IA; nephew Anthony Ashley of Moville, IA; great nieces Gaige Miller, Amelia and Elena Acton; many extended family and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his father Charles Edward Ashley; three infant children: son Mason Thomas Ashley and twin daughters Dakotah Mae and Emma Jo; paternal grandparents Marvin (Dorothy) Ashley and maternal grandparents George (Mae Maurene) Sargent, and Francis Eugene Lewis.