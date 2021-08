Virginia (Ginny) Marie Seitzinger, 81, of Bertram, Texas, formerly of Anthon, Iowa, went home to Jesus on Aug. 3, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, at the First United Methodist Church in Moville, Iowa. Fond memories and condolences of Virginia may be made to www.clementswilcoxburnet.com. Arrangements and cremation entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet, Texas.