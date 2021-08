Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills — August 2021

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

NEWSPAPER REPORT — AUGUST 2021

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 52.00

Bailey, Amy Reimburse 50.70

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 1,104.42

Bottjen Implement Supplies 326.59

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt 4,403.39

Certified Testing Services, Inc. Services 2,140.00

Champion Teamwear Supplies 939.89

Chesterman Fund Raising Supplies 156.00

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 951.38

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 61.50

Clark’s Hardware LLC Supplies 1,317.26

Connected Electric South, LLC Services 2,642.00

Des Moines Public Schools Tuition 694.90

Dordt University Ag Day Judging 44.00

Dunwell LLC Services 935.00

Eakes Supply Supplies 827.40

Edgenuity Inc. Services 4,900.00

Eventstable Equipment 2,509.99

FEH Associates Inc. Fees 387.50

First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies 604.65

Fleet US LLC Supplies 61.80

Flinn Scientific Inc. Instr Supplies 843.91

Follett School Solutions Inc. Instr Supplies 1,549.84

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 805.11

Gordon Flesch Company Copier Service, Supplies 667.84

H2I Group Inc. Supplies 5,636.00

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 281.19

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 617.64

Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. Supplies 103.72

Iowa Girls Coaches Association Membership Dues 75.00

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Tournament Admissions.. 164.00

IDville Supplies 81.00

Ipers Employee Benefits 973.94

KMK Apparel & Design LLC Supplies 368.00

L & L Builders Co. Services 219,701.75

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 561.57

Lawler Fixture Company Equipment 31,980.00

Lawton-Bronson Schools Dues/Fees 8,655.89

LRI Graphics & Signs Supplies 1,990.00

Mathematically Minded LLC Instr. Supplies 89.20

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr Supplies 193.99

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 308.03

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 11,860.44

Moville Record Minutes/Bills 295.58

Nasco Instr. Supplies 2,846.27

Northwest AEA Instr. Supplies 1,454.20

NW District FFA Dues 40.00

Pitsco Education Instructional Supply 1,450.00

Presto-X Company Pest Control 122.00

Really Good Stuff, LLC Instructional Supplies 285.91

Remi Insurance 43,072.13

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 32,375.75

River Valley Comm. School Open Enroll/Spec Ed 46,908.90

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 1,175.36

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 703.00

Scholastic Inc. Instr Supplies 1,908.23

School Bus Sales Repair Parts/Service 147.38

School Specialty Inc. Instr. Supplies 154.70

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 7,713.95

Sherwin Williams Supplies 423.96

Staples Advantage Supplies 471.69

Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc. Equipment 50.00

US Postal Service Mailing Permit/Postage 198.84

Wiese, Rob Reimburse 50.31

William V. MacGill & Co. Medical Supplies 734.27

Woodbury Central Community School Open Enrollment 30,414.13

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 19, 2021