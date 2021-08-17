Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — August 9, 2021

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

August 9, 2021

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 8:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Collins, and Pratt. Herbold attended by Zoom.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the July minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $192,880.65 from the general fund, $258,878.26 from the schoolhouse funds, $31,980.00 from lunch and $1,876.08 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Discussed year-to-date revenue and expenses. For FY2021, continuing to complete the year-end process and reporting. On the L&L Builders agreement, $546,596 is the remaining balance of the agreement. Kingsley-Pierson received $26,926 from MidAmerican Energy regarding an energy efficiency rebate program for the new addition. School Board elections are November 2, 2021. There are two open seats on the board. The first day to file nominations papers will be August 23, 2021 and the last day will be September 16, 2021. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS

Principal Brand (5-8)

In the Pierson building, Mr. Brand is the new middle school principal. Mr. Brand discussed the building changes within the past two weeks. Mrs. Lammers moved to the keyboarding room. Improvement projects include new gutters on the gym, new ceiling tiles and reorganizing the library. Daily teacher advisory time will be scheduled before lunch and the start of implementing PBIS, Positive Behavior Interventions and Support. JH Football and coaches will be shared with River Valley and the JH Volleyball schedule is finalized.

Principal Wiese (K-4, 9-12)

2021-2022 Schrool year begins Tuesday, 8/24. Athletics began today for HS Football (25) and HS Volleyball (25). Cross Country begins 8/17. Cheerleading started this summer. The first games for VB – 8/26 @ Sheldon, XC – 8/26 @ GTRA. Elementary Open House and a Book Fair 8/19 from 6-7 p.m. HS Freshman Orientation 8/19 from 7-7:45 p.m. First Day of School 8/24. HS assembly at 8:15 a.m. Elementary starts at 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (one hour early dismissal). Grandparent’s/Special Friend Day 9/3 from 8:30-10:00 a.m. There will be no lunch with grandparents this day. Dismissal 12:30 p.m. No School, Labor Day 9/6. School pictures on Thursday, 9/9 for Kingsley and Pierson.

Supt. Bailey

Mr. Bailey stated the fire alarm inspection went well. Friday, 8/13 will be a driver’s meeting and mandatory training. Shot clocks in Iowa will be mandatory for the 2022-23 school year for varsity competition only. An extra PD day will be August 17. In-service days August 18, 19 and 23. The administration and staff interviewed a candidate for the School Guidance position. The Board will interview the candidate and make a decision.

8. NEW BUSINESS

Public Comment Allowed in regards to the spending of ESSER III Funds

As part of a public comment process, the public may comment at the school board meeting on the spending of ESSER III funds. Mr. Bailey discussed the plan for ESSER III funds and ESSER II fund purchases. These included: Scrubber (Pierson), Scrubber (Kingsley), Folding chairs/cart, A/C (Kingsley North Gym), Coaching salaries, Bus, Doors/Window replacement (Kingsley) and Computers.

President Bubke opened the meeting for public comment on ESSER III funds. No public comment. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to close the public comment period. All in favor, motion carried.

Return to Learn Plan 2021-2022

Mr. Bailey explained that masks are not required. Recommendation: Masks are encouraged but remain a personal choice. If a child is having symptoms, the child should isolate and stay home when sick. Haggin asked if there was any guidance regarding social distancing. Mr. Bailey sent out the updated guidance from the IDPH and DE on COVID. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the 21-22 Return to Learn Plan. The Board will continue to provide updates on government mandates. The White House is encouraging governors to reconsider their decision. All voted aye, motion carried.

Wrestling sharing 2022-2023

River Valley would like the Kingsley-Pierson board to make a commitment to sharing wrestling a year from now. There was no Board action. The Board made a commitment to discuss this decision in January.

Resignation(s)

Charlene Nafe resigned from her position as a tutor. Motion by Haggin, seconded by Pratt to approve Charlene Nafe’s resignation. All in favor, motion carried.

Contract Recommendations

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Marilyn Muecke as a Special Education Tutor. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Benji Cotter for the Fall Musical. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Taylor Doeschot as the MS Girls Basketball coach. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Taylor Doeschot as the HS Head Baseball coach. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Lindsay Smit as the HS Head Softball coach. All in favor, motion carried. The Baseball and Softball Assistants will be approved in September. JH Football students will be bused to River Valley and RV will bill KP for one of the coaches.

Facility Project Update

New Gym is behind schedule due to supply shortages and contractor availability.

The score table has been back-ordered. Football field light pole is broken and needs to be replaced. Recommendation to replace wiring with underground wiring. Thanks to Mike DeJong for keeping the grounds looking nice. The front entrance requires new grass and a sprinkler system. Bohle Construction will start on the gravel parking lot behind the school.

Approval of the SIAC Committee

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the School Improvement Advisory Committee. All in favor, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests

Motion by Collins, seconded Pratt to approve the yearly fundraisers list supplied by Mr. Bailey. All in favor, motion carried.

9. ADJOURNMENT

At 9:18 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 19, 2021