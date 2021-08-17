Larry Countryman

Larry C. Countryman, 73, of Dakota Dunes, SD, formerly of Moville, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Moville with Pastor Harold Werley officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Moville. A live streaming of the service will be provided through the funeral home website on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Larry Charles Countryman, 73, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2021. Larry was born June 28, 1948 in Kansas City, Kansas. He was the second child of Lloyd Countryman of Moville, IA and Edna Neer Countryman of Lexington, Missouri.

In the same year, Lloyd, Edna, Darlene and Larry moved to the Moville area and started farming. There, James and Pamela were born and the kids were raised in a loving family with a strong work ethic that helped form their future successes.

Larry thrived in the hard work environment which led to one of his favorite sporting activities, football. Football not only became a passion but also provided a college scholarship at Morningside College so he could obtain a degree in accounting, and eventually became a Certified Public Accountant. His success in college football culminated in his induction to the Morningside College Hall of Fame in 1987.

Larry married Nancy Weathers on June 10, 1967. After college, they lived in Omaha, Nebraska then Lawton, Iowa; eventually settling on a farm southeast of Larry’s hometown of Moville, Iowa. There they raised their three children, Kelly, Christen, and Katie. Larry and Nancy had a small cow-calf operation while Larry continued his career in Sioux City as a CPA. The couple divorced in 1991.

On December 14, 1997, Larry married Diana Sharp and added another extended family to care for and love. Larry and Diane were inseparable and enjoyed many adventures together. Larry and Diane’s favorite adventures were on cruises all around the world. Together, they went on 30 cruises, saw many cultures and made numerous travel friends.

Larry and Diane also enjoyed spending time in their second home in Las Vegas, Nevada. They spent countless hours by the pool and enjoyed all there is to do around the city. In 2019, Larry achieved one of his lifetime goals by becoming a NFL season ticket owner. He was looking forward to attending live NFL games in Las Vegas during retirement (especially watching his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers) but the 2020 NFL restrictions due to the pandemic delayed his live attendance ambitions.

Besides playing and watching football, Larry was an ardent supporter of his children’s and grandchildren’s activities, especially sports. Larry coached youth athletics for many years and helped develop Moville’s youth recreation sports leagues (now MYRA), even serving as baseball commissioner for the Regions American Legion Baseball League. Larry was so proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments and attended many games, speeches, concerts and other school activities.

Larry took on his career with as much passion and hard work as he did everything in his life.

He began his career working at Arthur Anderson Accounting in Omaha, Nebraska. An opportunity to teach accounting at Western Iowa Tech Community College drew Larry and his family back to the Siouxland area and he became one of the founding instructors of the accounting department. Larry eventually accepted a position with the Williams & Company CPA Firm in Sioux City, Iowa and became a Partner in the firm.

In 1986, Larry and several other Partners separated from Williams & Co. and formed a new business called Huisenga, Henjes, Conner, Countryman, Williams, Grimsley and Associates (today Henjes, Conner & Williams, PC). In 1995, Larry became the Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer of Wilson Trailer Company, Sioux City, Iowa.

Larry loved his job and was good at it. He was revered in the business community and consulted many colleagues and friends. Larry worked for Wilson Trailer Company until his health made it too difficult to go to the office.

Larry was highly involved in multiple community activities, was a consultant to many politicians on public and tax policy, and was a director for several non-profit organizations. He held board positions in organizations such as the Tax Research Conference, Boys Club of America, Sioux City Chamber of Commerce, Iowa Association of Business and Industry, Leadership Iowa, Moville Community Development Association, Inc., as well as many others.

Survivors include his spouse, Diane; sons, Kelly Countryman of Moville, IA; Chris and Jodi Countryman of Moville, IA; daughter, Katie and Jess Bender of Winterset, IA, stepson, Aaron Heiden of Omaha, NE; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, sisters, Darlene Bower of Kansas City, MO; Pam and Mike Weaver of South Sioux City, NE; a brother, Jim and Bonnie Countryman of Moville, IA; mother-in-law, Molly Sharp of Ralston, NE; Sister-in-laws, Loudean Sharp of Bryan, TX; Melody and Rusty Dobbs of Cleveland, TX; and Tiffany Glennie of Missouri Valley, IA.

Larry was preceded in death by his Mother, Edna Countryman; father, Lloyd Countryman; infant brother, Robert Countryman; an infant sister, brother-in-law Ronald Bower, Father-in-law, Harold Sharp, and brother-in-law, Brandan Sharp.

A memorial scholarship is being established in Larry’s honor. A memorial donation in lieu of flowers is appreciated.