Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — July 12, 2021

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, July 12, 2021

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

All members present

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member update

Reinke told the board that Jesse Pedersen had discussions that he’d like to meet with the administration about relationship between the school and town

H. Reports

1. Superintendent’s Report

Shook went to the National Association of Elementary Principals Conference in Chicago last week.

The office remodel has started. Klinger could start as early as next week.

Karr Tuck Pointing has started pressure washing the outside of the building.

Beaver Construction will start on the high school parking lot in the next two or three weeks.

Crack filling in Bronson parking areas should start any day.

2. Monthly Financial Reports

Anderson presented monthly financial reports

3. Board Bill Auditor Report

Reinke asked about bond dissemination fee

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Woolridge moved to approve consent agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Approve sharing of operations director

Reinke moved to approve sharing operations director with Akron-Westfield. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve baseball dugout bid

Sappingfield moved to approve bid from Beaver Construction for $23,520. Amick seconded. All in favor.

K. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of middle school science teacher

Woolridge moved to approve Alisha Ostendorf. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to enter closed session. Amick seconded. All in favor.

L. Closed session pursuant to Section 21.5(1)(i) of Iowa open law to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Sappingfield seconded.

Meeting adjourned at 8:13

M. Adjourn

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 19, 2021