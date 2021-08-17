Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — July 19, 2021

Special Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, July 19, 2021

5:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 5:02

B. Roll Call

Woolridge, Reinke and Scott present

C. Welcome Visitors and Guests

D. Public Forum

E. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Woolridge moved to approve the agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

F. New Personnel

1. Approve resignation of secondary teacher

Reinke moved to approve the resignation of Rich Kallsen. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve resignation of art teacher

Woolridge moved to approve the resignation of Jeremy Dumkrieger. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve resignation of TAG teacher

Woolridge moved to approve the resignation of Madison Folkers. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve hiring of art teacher

Woolridge moved to approve Marie Comstock as art teacher. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded.

G. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 5:06

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 19, 2021