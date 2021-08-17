Pierson City Council — Ordinance No. 174 (Vacating North/South Alley in Burgess Addition)

ORDINANCE NO. 174

AN ORDINANCE VACATING THE NORTH/SOUTH ALLEY

IN BURGESS ADDITION TO PIERSON, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF PIERSON, IOWA:

SECTION 1. The purpose of the ordinance is to vacate the following described right-of-way:

The North/South Alley in Burgess Addition to Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa

SECTION 2. That on the 11th day of August, 2021, after publication of notice of the intended vacation The North/South Alley in Burgess Addition to Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa and authorizing vacation of said right-of-way and a resolution authorizing the conveyance of said right-of-way to neighboring property owners, by Quit Claim Deed, reserving to the City of Pierson, Iowa, a perpetual easement for utilities services as described herein.

SECTION 3. That portion of right-of-way vacated, and to be conveyed to neighboring property owners subject to reservation of the utilities easement as described herein, is described in Section 1.

SECTION 4. All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.

INTRODUCED: August 11, 2021

1st Reading: August 11, 2021

2nd Reading: waived

3rd Reading: waived

ADOPTED: August 11, 2021

/s/ Doyle Struve, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 19, 2021