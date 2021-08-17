Pierson City Council — Ordinance No. 175 (Water Rates)

ORDINANCE NO. 175

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE PIERSON MUNICIPAL CODE,

BY AMENDING CHAPTER 92, SECTION 92.02 WATER RATES.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF PIERSON, IOWA:

SECTION 92.02 AMENDED. The Pierson Code of Ordinances shall be amended as follows:

92.02 RATES FOR SERVICE. Water service shall be furnished at the following monthly rates within the city:

Gallons used per month Rate

FIRST 1000 GALLONS $15.00 MINIMUM BILL

1001-20000 GALLONS $2.50 PER 1000 GALLONS

20001-30000 GALLONS $1.50 PER 1000 GALLONS

30001 GALLONS & OVER $1.00 PER 1000 GALLONS

REPEALER. All ordinances or part of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.

EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall be in effect from September 1 2021 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council this 11th day of August 2021 and Approved this 11th day of August 2011.

/s/ Doyle Struve, Mayor

Attest:

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

SCHEDULED READINGS for Adoption of ORDINANCE NO. 175

First Reading: 8/11/21

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 19, 2021